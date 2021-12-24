Due to strict Covid-19 restrictions last Christmas, many of us were apart from our family and friends for the festive period. Despite the rapid increase in Omicron cases, this year, our usual festive plans are back on the table – so long as our test results are negative.

This means heading back home to spend the holidays with our families. And while there is lots of fun to be had, returning home for Christmas can be a tense and stressful time.