Christmas 2021: treat yourself to one of these alternative advent calendars
From acts of kindness to miniature plants, these advent calendars will add a unique spin to your countdown to Christmas.
It’s safe to say that many of us have had a tumultuous couple of years. The coronavirus pandemic is filtered its way into various aspects of our day-to-day lives to make us more appreciative of the little things.
This appreciation can be felt even more during the Christmas period, as we gather with loved ones to share in our collective joy to round out the end of the new year.
And while luxurious gifts and decadent spreads might be a norm for some, there’s something special about taking an alternative approach to the festive season – whether that’s embracing new traditions or switching up the time of gifts we give and receive.
One of the ways to get into the festive spirit is counting down the days with advent calendars - and this selection is perfect for those looking for a gift with a twist.
Personalised Spotify advent Christmas calendar
Music is a key part of immersing yourself in the Christmas spirit – and this little treat is a creative way to get you going.
This advent calendar works in conjunction with Spotify and for each door, a new Christmas track is revealed. All you have to do is hold your phone or tablet up to the calendar to hear the Christmas hit for that day and will help you to curate the ultimate holiday playlist.
Shop the personalised Spotify advent Christmas calendar, £19.99
A Date A Day couples advent calendar
This charming advent calendar is perfect for couples looking to add some sparkle to their dating life. The date a day calendar comes with luxurious copper foiled tokens, with one idea hidden inside each numbered envelope, allowing couples to get creative this spending festive season.
Friends: The official advent calendar
Rachel, Monica, Phoebe and the gang will be there for you with this advent calendar filled with unique keepsakes and trinkets reminiscent of the iconic TV show. The advent calendar will take you on a journey through some of the show’s best moments, and is the perfect way to capture the holiday memories from the series, or to create your own.
Inspire Advent Tree
Dubbed as “the kindest advent calendar in the world”, the Inspire Advent Tree is an interactive, freestanding wooden count down calendar with 24 magnetic wooden shapes, one for each day of advent.
Each numbered shape has a festive picture or print on one side, and an act of kindness to carry out that day on the other making this the ultimate gift to pay it forward.
Wooden dog biscuit advent calendar
For dog parents across the UK, this wooden dog biscuit advent calendar is a great treat for your pup. Complete with a bone biscuit for each day, this is the perfect personal gift that is sure to have your pet jumping for joy.
Adventure awaits advent calendar
This advent calendar is filled with meaningful messages for everyday adventures, big trips and everything between.
The set is made up of symbols and phrases across 12 pewter pocket tokens and 12 little extras with a meaningful message for each day of advent.
The Urban Botanist plant advent calendar
This advent calendar is a plant mum’s dream, as you get the chance to reveal a new desert succulent or cacti each day, and it is sure to have your home feeling festive and oh-so-green.
Daily messages advent calendar
Filled with 24 special notes, this is a treat for those looking to uplift themselves with positive messages in the run-up to Christmas.
