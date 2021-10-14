It’s safe to say that many of us have had a tumultuous couple of years. The coronavirus pandemic is filtered its way into various aspects of our day-to-day lives to make us more appreciative of the little things.

This appreciation can be felt even more during the Christmas period, as we gather with loved ones to share in our collective joy to round out the end of the new year.

And while luxurious gifts and decadent spreads might be a norm for some, there’s something special about taking an alternative approach to the festive season – whether that’s embracing new traditions or switching up the time of gifts we give and receive.

One of the ways to get into the festive spirit is counting down the days with advent calendars - and this selection is perfect for those looking for a gift with a twist.