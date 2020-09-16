Bee print homeware is having a moment – these are the best items to invest in

Posted by for Life

There’s a buzz around bee print home accessories right now – these are the best items to add to your basket. 

Does updating homeware count as a hobby? We think so. If we’re not perusing Pinterest for the latest interiors trends, we’re sussing out the new go-to sustainable home brands. The high street brands have also upped their game and packed the ‘new in’ sections full of the best homeware pieces for every budget. 

There are so many new trends to look out for, too. Whether you’re looking for celestial prints to take you straight into the new season, or you’re a fan of rattan and want to know the best places to shop for cane chairs, we’ve covered all the latest interiors updates. Next on the list: bee prints. 

Flying into the best homeware sites, our buzzy friends are updating everything from cushions to coasters. Not sure which pieces to invest in? We’ve rounded up the best bee print pieces from the likes of Olivia Bonas to Gucci. Scroll to shop our edit, you won’t regret it. 

You may also like

Picture gallery wall ideas and beautiful art prints to create them

Best bee print homeware

Opening image: Marks and Spencer

All other images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Harriet Davey