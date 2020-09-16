There’s a buzz around bee print home accessories right now – these are the best items to add to your basket.
Does updating homeware count as a hobby? We think so. If we’re not perusing Pinterest for the latest interiors trends, we’re sussing out the new go-to sustainable home brands. The high street brands have also upped their game and packed the ‘new in’ sections full of the best homeware pieces for every budget.
There are so many new trends to look out for, too. Whether you’re looking for celestial prints to take you straight into the new season, or you’re a fan of rattan and want to know the best places to shop for cane chairs, we’ve covered all the latest interiors updates. Next on the list: bee prints.
Flying into the best homeware sites, our buzzy friends are updating everything from cushions to coasters. Not sure which pieces to invest in? We’ve rounded up the best bee print pieces from the likes of Olivia Bonas to Gucci. Scroll to shop our edit, you won’t regret it.
Best bee print homeware
Oliver Bonas
How cute are these coasters? You’ll want to have these pretty beaded numbers on display at all times.
Sophie Allport
Serve the tea in serious style with this vintage-esque style teapot from Sophie Allport.
Marks and Spencer
If you’re wanting to update your bedroom then this is the perfect bedding. It even has honeycomb print on the inside so it’s basically a two-for-one style. Matching curtains, are also available on the M&S website.
Shop Marks and Spencer cotton rich bee print bedding set, from £19.50
Gucci
The chicest candle around, this Gucci porcelain candle may be expensive but once you’ve used the candle you’ll keep the pot forever. Try it out as a vase, jewellery holder or just as a Gucci ornament you’ll love for life.
Shop Gucci Magnetismo bee-print porcelain scented candle, £225
Beeeater
This china trinket tray is the perfect place to keep your jewellery safe.
Timorous Beasties
This luxe cushion will add instant style points to any room. Layer with other scatter cushions on the sofa or use as a focus point on your bedspread – either way, you’ll find a place to put this beauty.
Shop Timorous Beasties bee velvet cushion, £125 (libertylondon.com)
Just Slate Company
The chicest teaspoons around – use these to stir your freshly made tea from the Sophie Allport teapot (above).
La Rochere
Update your glassware with these cute tumblers. We guarantee guests will be impressed when you offer them a drink.
