Does updating homeware count as a hobby? We think so. If we’re not perusing Pinterest for the latest interiors trends, we’re sussing out the new go-to sustainable home brands. The high street brands have also upped their game and packed the ‘new in’ sections full of the best homeware pieces for every budget.

There are so many new trends to look out for, too. Whether you’re looking for celestial prints to take you straight into the new season, or you’re a fan of rattan and want to know the best places to shop for cane chairs, we’ve covered all the latest interiors updates. Next on the list: bee prints.