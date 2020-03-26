The coronavirus lockdown became boring pretty quickly, didn’t it? Thankfully, we know exactly what you and your flatmate should be doing to while away the hours: playing a brilliant board game, that’s what.

Forget Monopoly and Cluedo, though. In the age of Covid-19, and all the self-isolation and social distancing fun it brings, it’s best you stick to smaller gaming groups. Tiny, in fact. Just you and whoever you’re living with, basically.

Thankfully, as Stylist’s digital editor-at-large (and noted board game fanatic) Kayleigh Dray points out, there are plenty of tabletop games out there that work for just two people.

With that in mind, these are the ones you need to order via special delivery, stat.