The best book to TV adaptations coming in 2020

Think of some of the biggest and best dramas of the last decade? What’s going through your mind? Game of Thrones? Handmaid’s Tale? Big Little Lies? Us too. One thing they all have in common is that they all started life as books before being made into award winning TV series. And it’s a phenomenon that’s, happily, not going anywhere.

In 2020 we’ll see a library full of novels, from a Booker prize winning mystery to a contemporary love story, adapted for the small screen. TV is a particularly powerful medium for adaptations. Instead of squeezing hundreds of pages into two hours on TV there is space to breathe. Viewers can climb deeper into characters’ worlds and book chapters lend themselves well to episodes. Adaptations are also a win for book publishers as a TV series can give a huge boost to book sales. In short: we’re all winners.