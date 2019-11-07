Aldi’s “Leafy Blinders” Christmas advert is a crime against Brussels sprouts

Is it safe to mention the C word yet? The answer is yes, because the first Christmas adverts of the year are here. There, we’ve said it: CHRISTMAS. After all, we all know that festive adverts are the true markers of starting the season.

Last year, our favourites included the Sainsbury’s nativity play, with a star appearance by the boy dressed as a plug. We also became very emotional over that budget ad that went viral. And, obviously, the John Lewis divided the internet once again with its Elton John storyline.