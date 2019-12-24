Fancy a holiday? These are the best cities to travel to in 2020
- Posted by
- Jessica Rapana
- Published
Ready to update your bucket list for 2020? Here are the 10 cities you need to know about, from colourful Galway to beautiful Vancouver.
With the festive season winding down soon, it’s common sense that the best way to fare through the colder and darker months ahead is to book a holiday.
It’s incredible what the promise of a resort with turquoise water and breakfast mimosas can do for morale when it’s dark by 3pm and four degrees out.
Science agrees. Taking a break from the daily grind can seriously boost our mental health, from the excitement of setting foot abroad to the happiness of eating, drinking and relaxing somewhere new.
Researchers say travel can kickstart reward circuits in our brain when we are outside of our comfort zone and more aware of our surroundings, which in turn improves cognition and can even increase creativity.
What makes a good holiday destination exactly?
While some might consider an overnight hike to be heaven on earth, others couldn’t think of anything worse. Likewise, not all people are beach people. Which is why it is usually best to shop around.
With the New Year nearly upon us, and bucket lists begging to be updated, Lonely Planet has whittled down the 10 best cities to visit in 2020, taking into account sustainability, topicality, unique experiences and ‘wow’ factor.
From the centenary of one of the world’s greatest classical musical festival’s in Austria to the bright pubs of Galway, Ireland – city break lovers need look no further.
Scroll down to find the 10 best cities to visit in 2020.
1. Salzburg, Austria
2. Washington DC, USA
3. Cairo, Egypt
4. Galway, Ireland
5. Bonn, Germany
6. La Paz, Bolivia
7. Kochi, India
8. Vancouver, Canada
9. Dubai, UAE
10. Denver, USA
Now all that’s left to do is decide where you want to go, and start planning your visit.
Images: Getty