Where we live can have a much bigger impact on our lives than many of us realise. Living close to a green space can boost our mental health while being part of an active community can help us to avoid the effects of loneliness.

The potential quality of life and “wellness” a city can offer us is incredibly important. Alongside job prospects and house prices, we’re looking for a city that can provide us with the best living experience possible.

Estate agency Knight Frank has compiled a “City Wellbeing Index” for the first time, which ranks the world’s cities based on the quality of life they offer. The company rated the cities on eight key categories – green space, annual hours of sunshine, traffic congestion, happiness, quality of healthcare, work-life balance and governance – in order to discern which places were winning on the wellbeing front.