The best percolators to make quality coffee at home during lockdown

These stylish coffee makers are what your mornings at home in lockdown have been missing.

Now that our daily caffeine stop off on the way to work, we’re craving good coffee more than ever. 

Sure, when lockdown started we were happy to ignore our inner coffee aficionado and stick to the instant stuff, but as the weeks go on we’re becoming tempted to take matters into our own hands.

While a coffee machine feels like a rather large investment, and could take up half the kitchen worktop, an espresso coffee maker which can be used on the hob is a great (and perhaps more convenient) start to mastering the art of a delicious brew at home. 

Your mornings haven’t been the same since that great little coffee shop near you had to close its doors, shop our edit of percolators and coffee makers which look great and will help you serve up a fantastic tasting cup of Joe. 

  • La Cafetière classic espresso maker

    We love the pistachio colour of this espresso maker, which can be used on your stove to brew hot coffee.

    It features a high quality aluminium body and a soft touch ergonomic handle.

     Spare parts are available for this model too, so you can keep it for a long time. 

    Shop La Cafetière classic espresso maker at Wayfair, from £15.99

    Buy now

  • Pulcina espresso coffee maker

    You might notice there’s something a little different about this espresso coffee maker.

    It’s shape has been modified inline with research into the best possible design for a percolator. 

    The Pulcina automatically stops filtering the coffee at just the right moment to avoid any burning and a bitter aftertaste. 

    Shop Pulcina espresso coffee maker by Alessi at Trouva, £49.95

    Buy now

  • Tom Dixon coffee maker

    The fashionable coffee lover’s choice, this stove top coffee maker designed by Tom Dixon has a copper finish to hark back to the tea rooms of yesteryear. 

    Made with stainless steel, this product is designed to walk the walk as well as talk the talk, looking and also producing great tasting drinks. 

    Shop coffee maker at Heal’s, £160

    Buy now

  • Bialetti moka express stovetop

    We like the classic look of this little silver number, which would look at home in any kitchen. 

    Made by Bialetti, it features the brand’s distinctive eight-sided design for optimal performance. 

    It’s not suitable for induction hobs, but use it on the stove for rich coffee in minutes. 

    Shop Bialetti moka express stovetop at Whittard, £30

    Buy now

  • Cafe Concept espresso maker

    Pretty and practical, this coffee maker is made from hardwearing aluminium and is dishwasher safe.

    Whip up to six cups of delicious coffee, and your whole household will soon be starting everyday with a bang.

    Shop Cafe Concept espresso maker at Wayfair, £9.39

    Buy now

Images: Getty / courtesy of brands

