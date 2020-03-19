8 hilarious podcasts by women that will make you laugh your socks off

Listen to these laugh-out-loud podcasts, including: Dear Joan & Jericha, London, Actually; Nobody Panic and The Receipts. We guarantee that they will brighten up the darkest times.
Podcasts are offering many of us some much-needed comfort right now. Although we of course need to keep up to date with the latest news, it’s also important to plug into some light relief.
You might want to listen to a podcast about books, films or self-care techniques. And there are those who enjoy the thrill of getting sucked into a gripping true crime podcast.
But all of us could benefit by tuning into something that just makes us seriously belly laugh. So here’s a reminder of the best female-led comedy podcasts out there right now.
Dear Joan & Jericha
Dear Joan & Jericha is the satirical women’s advice podcast by comedians Julia Davis and Vicki Pepperdine. They play Joan Damry and Jericha Domain, two agony aunts and self-professed “everywomen” who “have between them worked in the fields of life coaching, female sexual health, psycho-genital counselling and sports journalism”.
Each episode, the two women read out letters sent in by their “listeners” asking for life advice. Joan and Jerricha’s answers are dark, cruel, sexist – and absolutely hilarious.
With Davis and Pepperdine behind the podcast, we’d expect nothing less than a black comedy at its darkest and most delicious.
London, Actually
Following her run at Edinburgh Fringe, London Hughes has launched her podcast London, Actually. Hughes is very much single and on a quest to find a relationship via this dating podcast with a difference. She’ll be joined by celebrity friends (Francis Bouelle, Phil Wang) to help hook her up, as well as helping single listeners to find love too. Her mother is also on hand to dish out relationship advice, and she’ll perform sketches about her “disastrous” dating history.
It’s a must for anyone with RSI from swiping left too much recently.
The Receipts
No topic, or word, is off limits on The Receipts. The podcast’s unfiltered discussions and advice on sex and relationships is exactly what gives it such a refreshingly unique selling point. From dating to race and everyday millennial situations, this is the unadulterated “sisterhood” talk that we need. This, of course, leads to some frankly hilarious conversations that we feel we’re a part of when listening.
Between Ourselves
Marian Keyes is the queen of anecdotes. You only need to read her best-selling novels to know that she is a very funny woman. This translates perfectly on her new podcast, Between Ourselves, which she records in front of a live audience alongside writer and comedian Tara Flynn. As well as chatting, Keyes reads out non-fiction passages that she’s written over the years. The first episode focuses on Ireland and the Irish and the second explores Family.
So I Got to Thinking
So I Got to Thinking is the hilarious podcast from bestselling author and journalist Juno Dawson and editor of QX Magazine Dylan B Jones. Each week, the friends (and “sexperts”) rewatch the classic HBO sitcom Sex and the City and then attempt to answer Carrie Bradshaw’s soul-searching, and occasionally ridiculous, questions for the modern day.
Don't Panic
Comedians Stevie Martin and Tessa Coates co-host their much loved podcast Nobody Panic, a guidebook to being a fully functioning adult without screaming all the time. Expect to laugh and totally relate.
The Guilty Feminist
This list wouldn’t be complete without Deborah Frances-White’s The Guilty Feminist podcast. The podcast’s huge success is thanks to Frances-White’s hilarious, insightful and unifying conversations with her incredible guests. And it just keeps on getting better.
Table Manners
OK, so Table Manners might predominately be a food podcast. But, the relationship between Jessie Ware and her mum Helena creates some seriously funny moments. Listening to mother and daughter squabble in the kitchen and recall family memories is a pure joy.
As we’re going to be spending a lot of time in our homes over the next few weeks, these finny podcasts are perfect for sel-isolation.
