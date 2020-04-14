The UK’s best crisps, as ranked by their suitability for a crisp sandwich

Every Brit knows the core elements of a good crisp sandwich. You need soft white bread: nothing too crunchy, or it’ll negate the impact of the crisp, and nothing too fancy – which basically means you must avoid anything with seeds or grains, as you’ve already got crisp crumb-spray to deal with.

Real butter, too, is preferable to any margarine or spread: delicious, creamy, yellow as the sun on a summer’s day. Spread it on thick, spread it on heavy, and spread it right up to the crusts: you’re gonna need the lubrication later, believe me.

All of this, we know instinctively, just as we know to withdraw our hands from something hot and dangerous. What we can’t seem to agree on, however, is the filling of our crisp sandwich… or, more specifically, which crisps are made for plonking between two slices of buttered bread?