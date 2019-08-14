Keep up with current affairs and news by listening to these podcasts on your commute

Brexit, politics, social issues and everything else in between can be a lot to digest on a daily basis. Download these current affairs podcasts to keep up to date during your commute.

This is why podcasts are actually the perfect way to keep on track. You don’t have to spend hours poring over the news to get back up to speed. By the time you get to work at 9am, you’ll be so informed about what’s going on in the world, your colleagues won’t know what’s hit them. Here’s our pick of the best.

The Cut on Tuesdays

The Cut on Tuesdays brings you women’s voices on culture, style, sex, politics, and people. Host Molly Fischer hosts the show every week, sharing her arguments, obsessions, dissections, reflections, confessions, and other deep dives. Listen to The Cut on Tuesdays here.

Caliphate

Caliphate is a one of its kind podcast. Hosted by Rukmini Callimachi, the New York Times’ ISIS correspondent, Caliphate is an attempt to “understand ISIS”. Callimachi has unprecedented access to members of ISIS – making the show gripping, essential viewing. Listen to Caliphate here.

Still Processing

Image: New York Times / Still Processing

Another New York Times podcast, Still Processing is hosted by writers Jenna Wortham and Wesley Morris, the pair covering politics, culture and art. Writing in The Atlantic, Laura Jane Standley and Eric McQuade describe the show as “at base, a set of discussions about the big cultural events of the day. But Still Processing is sharp and intellectual, goofy and raw: the two hosts talk to each other and to guests (including RuPaul and Margo Jefferson) about anyone from Colin Kaepernick to Kerry James Marshall; about society and art; about dating and work.” Listen to Still Processing here.

Call Your Girlfriend

Image: Call Your Girlfriend

A podcast for “long distance besties everywhere”, Call Your Girlfriend takes a detailed weekly look at pop culture and politics. Call Your Girlfriend is co-hosted by Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman, who describe themselves as “highbrow and lowbrow, fiercely opinionated, and not afraid to real talk each other about everything from menstrual cycles and body shaming to the Cheeto in Chief and workplace drama with devastating wit.” The show also puts heavy emphasis on women creators – particularly “non-famous women who are just trying to get through the week”. “We’re here for every facet of women’s humanity,” they write. Listen to Call Your Girlfriend here.

The High Low

Image: The High Low

Hosted by Dolly Alderton and Pandora Sykes, The High Low is a weekly pop culture and politics podcast. The pair told the Guardian that the podcast “is based on the founding message that life is best consumed with a mix of the trivial and the political. The errant chin hair to the Trumpian politics, if you will”, and they don’t disappoint, covering everything from Trump to Drake to #MeToo. Listen to The High Low here.