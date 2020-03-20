9 Desert Island Discs that moved the Stylist team to tears

Lucy Robson, Stylist’s SEO editor, says: “Arguably one of the world’s most misunderstood women, Yoko Ono has led a strange and wonderful life. Born in Japan and growing up in terrible hardship in war torn Tokyo during WW2, she managed to carve out a successful career for herself as an avant-garde artist, musician and bloody successful business woman in New York and London, which led her to marry one of the most famous men in the world. No stranger to sexist double standards, she was subject to vicious attacks and ridicule at the hands of the press, apparently justified by her breaking up of the Beatles (disclaimer: the Beatles broke up the Beatles).

“In this emotionally charged 2007 interview, Ono talks candidly to Kirsty Young about how she coped with such acute levels of scrutiny and hatred, her comments on how it felt to be blamed for the actions of men are frustrating to say the least. But it’s Ono’s haunting account of the night she witnessed the murder of John Lennon outside their apartment building in 1980, made all the more poignant alongside Lennon’s music as her disc choices, that makes this one of the most unforgettable Desert Island Discs of all time.”