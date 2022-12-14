Christmas celebrations are now in full swing but 2023 is just around the corner and we’re secretly already looking forward to that fresh, back-to-school energy that comes with the start of a new year. And even though it can be a little bit overwhelming going back to work in January with a full 12 months ahead, it’s the perfect opportunity to sit back and reflect on your goals and progress, whether they’re personal or professional.

To help you get organised and feel centred, might we suggest a new diary or journal, so you can quite literally turn a new page and start afresh? There’s nothing more satisfying than a shiny new item of stationery to get you through the work day, whether it has prime position on your desk or you’re showing it off to colleagues at the office. A new notebook is also a very good way to motivate yourself to start journalling or keep a diary, a new year’s resolution that is notoriously difficult to stick to.