There’s nothing like new stationery to get you organised. These are the best diaries, notebooks and planners from independent brands for 2023.
Christmas celebrations are now in full swing but 2023 is just around the corner and we’re secretly already looking forward to that fresh, back-to-school energy that comes with the start of a new year. And even though it can be a little bit overwhelming going back to work in January with a full 12 months ahead, it’s the perfect opportunity to sit back and reflect on your goals and progress, whether they’re personal or professional.
To help you get organised and feel centred, might we suggest a new diary or journal, so you can quite literally turn a new page and start afresh? There’s nothing more satisfying than a shiny new item of stationery to get you through the work day, whether it has prime position on your desk or you’re showing it off to colleagues at the office. A new notebook is also a very good way to motivate yourself to start journalling or keep a diary, a new year’s resolution that is notoriously difficult to stick to.
Whatever the purpose, even if it’s just to decorate your bookshelf (no judgment here), there’s always a good excuse for a new notebook or diary. We’ve rounded up some of our favourites from independent brands, available to buy at Stylist’s marketplace The Drop.
Sloane Stationery Pocket Diary 2023
While everyone has a calendar in their phone these days, there’s nothing quite like an actual diary for keeping track of plans and to-do lists. And we love Sloane Stationery’s handy A5-sized 2023 diaries which are handmade by classically trainer bookbinders.
The cream, gold-edged pages have plenty of room to plot in any activities and jot down notes, with five coloured slogan covers to choose from. The ‘Busy, Busy, Busy’ and ‘Social Butterfly’ designs are perfect choices for those always on the go, while we all know a ‘Little Miss Organised’ who already has every week of next year planned out perfectly. And with an exclusive £6 saving only on The Drop by Stylist, we’ll be buying one for everyone on our gift list.
Pulp Haus Twenty Nine A4 Wire-bound Weekly Planner
Pulp Haus’s wire-bound planner includes 52 sheets of sumptuously-smooth, bright white paper delineated by day columns and annotated with Twenty Nine’s bold typeface. The ‘to do lists’ and week commencing indicators add further functionality, to help you keep your week in check.
Shop Pulp Haus Twenty Nine A4 Wire-bound Weekly Planner, £24
Hello Day 2023 Original Planners
Hello Day’s 2023 original planner comes in four different styles (Crème, Rosa, Balmoral and Cosmos) all with protective gold corners. The intention of this planner is to remind you on a daily basis to live a positive, healthy and productive life, with prompts for your mental and physical wellbeing. Bonus: you can personalise this diary with up to five letters.
Lethally Her 2023 Diary Planner
This productivity planner comes in a choice of three colours with a one-day-per-page layout. There’s plenty of space to note all the important stuff: your to-dos, daily schedule and notes. It’s made with vegan leather and recycled paper, has a ribbon marker and even comes with Lethally Her branded stickers, so you can customise as you please.
LSW London Bundle of A5 Notebooks
These beautiful A5 ruled notebooks are perfect for putting your thoughts to paper. Each notebook contains 192 pages of lined paper with a premium gold debossed cover. Each pack contains three notebooks in three beautiful neutral colours: mid green, stone and mist.
Paperkin Designs Weekly Planner and List Pad
We’re fast approaching the busiest time of the year, when keeping up with work, family, friends, exercise, life admin and well, you know… showering, can all feel like a bit much. When you’re overwhelmed, it can help to write down all your tasks and plans to help sort out everything that’s going on – and Paperkin Designs’ bundle is here to help.
Featuring a weekly planner and a to-do list (both of which have 50 pages), the best thing is that once you’ve ticked everything off your list or finished with your week, you simply rip the page off the pad, scrunch it up and throw it in the bin. Did someone say, ‘mini-therapy session’?
Images: courtesy of brands