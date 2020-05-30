10 best Disney Pixar films available to watch online, ranked

Twitter is currently debating which Disney Pixar films are the best, from Inside Out to A Bug’s life. Here are ten of the best that you can watch right now on Disney+.

We need to talk about the latest Twitter debate: what are the ten best Disney Pixar films? Since first releasing Toy Story in 1995, the animation studio has released 22 full length feature movies. Fans of all ages will agree that all the films are bloody great, which makes this debate pretty difficult. Now that they are available to watch on Disney+, it’s a good excuse to rewatch them during lockdown, before casting any votes on the top five.

In the name of entertainment journalism, this list goes further – revisiting 10 Pixar films, and ranking them. Best Pixar films on Disney + 10. Brave Set in medieval Scotland, Brave is a beautiful film to watch with a gutsy female lead. It tells the story of Merida, whose mum is forcing her into an arranged marriage – but Merida is, rightly so, having none of it. Things get a bit strange when a curse then turns her mum into a bear. The pair start to rebuild their somewhat tricky relationship as they go on a journey to reverse the curse. 9. A Bug’s Life Mostly here for nostalgia reasons, A Bug’s Life was the second full-feature Pixar film. Inspired by the Aesop’s fable, The Ant and the Grasshopper, it follows the story of Flik, an inventor who leads an army of ants against a group of grasshoppers who steal their food every year. He also enlists a troop of circus bugs to help him. Just try and ignore the 90s CGI.

8. Wall-E Perhaps carrying the most important message out of all the Pixar films, Wall-E makes us stop and think about the environment. Wall-E is a charming machine responsible for cleaning a waste-covered, abandoned earth. He meets another robot, Eve, and falls in love with her (expect to cry). Together, they set out on a journey that will alter the fate of mankind. 7. The Incredibles Putting a spin on the superhero trope, The Incredibles follows a family of people with powers, who are forced to live a dull, civilian life. Things get exciting again when they are forced to put on the Lycra suits once more and try save the world. Shout out to Edna Mode, the costume designer who steals the show with her hilarious one-liners. Note: Incredibles 2 is also available on Disney+.

6. Up Ranking high mostly thanks to that heartbreaking montage at the beginning of the film, UP tells the story of an elderly widower named Carl Fredricksen, After living a cautious life, he soon finds himself in a wild situation when he meets a brave young boy named Russell. The pair literally fly off together and their lives are turned upside down (for the better…). 5. Inside Out Many people might argue that this deserves to be higher up the list, as it has a lot of fans. Inside Out is about 11-year-old Riley, who moves to San Francisco, leaving behind her life in Minnesota. She and her five core emotions, Fear, Anger, Joy, Disgust and Sadness, struggle to cope with her new life. It certainly makes you reflect on your own childhood emotions – especially those forgotten imaginary friends.

4. Monsters, Inc Definitely one of the funniest Pixar offerings, Monsters, Inc is set in a world that is powered by the screams of children. Sully is the top scarer, helped by his best friend Mike Wazowski. When they accidentally bring a (super cute) little girl, Boo, back into their world, they frantically work to return her, but there are lots of obstacles along the way. It turns out they’re not so scary after all. 3. Finding Nemo We all know, no matter how many times you’ve watched this film, it’s impossible to get to the end without crying. Nemo is a little clown fish with a dodgy fin who gets lost in the ocean (I’m already blubbering here). His dad, who has been scared of leaving the coral reef since his wife died, goes on a huge adventure to rescue his son. Along the way he meets vegetarian sharks, gnarly turtles and, of course, forgetful Dory. 2. Ratatouille Rataouille is a story about a rat who proves that anyone has the right to follow their dreams – no matter where they come from. Remy, who is obsessed with food and cooking, finds himself working in a Parisian restaurant. This film may or may not have inspired one writer to finally follow her dream and move to Paris for a summer…

1. Toy Story 1, 2, 3 & 4 Well Toy Story just had to be number one – it captures the magic of our childhoods so perfectly. If you’ve been living under a rock all your life: Woody the cowboy has always been Andy’s favourite toy, but he is pushed aside when someone buys Andy a snazzy Buzz Lightyear for his birthday. What ensues is a story that’s hilarious and heart-warming in equal measures, teaching us about friendship, loyalty and growing up through so many colourful characters. And, unlike so many other films, the three sequels are arguably just as good as the original. Yee-hah to that!

