The definitive feminist ranking of every single Disney princess

Enchanted is Disney’s most self-aware movie – and, as such, it makes sense that the princess at the centre of it all is different to your average animated gal. She starts off, of course, like all those other pure royal schmucks: she’s a two-dimensional princess living in a forest, with all her woodland critters at her side, until she gets rescued (and engaged) to Prince Edward.

But, when Giselle (Amy Adams) heads to the palace to tie the knot and get her happy ending, she’s banished to the real human world of New York – and quickly comes to realise that fairytales are just that: fairytales. In the real world, people are mean and uncouth, marriage can end in divorce, you need your own source of income to get by in life, and the only critters that pop up in a city apartment are cockroaches, pigeons, and rats.

Giselle also learns, very quickly, that “love at first sight” doesn’t hold a candle to a relationship forged slowly over time, which causes issues when she’s invited to a ball where both her cartoon-world betrothed, Prince Edward (James Marsden), and her real-world crush, Robert (Patrick Dempsey), will be in attendance, along with her rival for Dempsey’s affections, Nancy (Idina Menzel). What’s a girl – or a feminist princess – to do?

Somewhat annoyingly, the answer seems, at first, to be “go shopping, get a manicure, visit your local salon, and turn up looking beautiful”.

But, while we’re not on board with the power of femininity-enhancing, wallet-reducing princess clothes, we’re big fans of the fact that Giselle becomes the hero of her own story: when an evil-queen-turned-dragon (Susan Sarandon) grabs hold of Dempsey and drags him off to the top of the Woolworth Building, our princess follows, with a sword in hand, and rescues him from the clutches of evil.

And, when the film gives us a storybook epilogue, we learn that Giselle has 1) turned down a proposal that didn’t sit well with her, 2) entered into a relationship based on mutual respect and equality with Dempsey, 3) vanquished the tired old stereotype of the “evil stepmother” by providing a happy home for Dempsey’s daughter from a previous marriage, and 4) set up a successful business called Andalasia Fashions, which designs candy-coloured frocks for children. So what if the film still puts a smidge of emphasis on looking a certain way? At least Giselle got a happy and undeniably girl power ending, eh?

Feminist ranking: 1 inspiring acceptance speech from Blake Lively