Eco-friendly subscription boxes to make being green easier
- Megan Murray
Eco-friendly subscription boxes can help you become more sustainable at home without having to change your routine.
We’d all like to be greener. Our concerns about the environment are mirrored in nearly every aspect of our lives, from eco-friendly travel trends to sustainable fashion pieces. But as much as we care about ‘doing our bit’, we have to admit that, sometimes, life just seems to get in the way… and our noble intentions don’t always become a reality.
Thankfully, subscription services can make it easier than ever to find the ethical, sustainable swaps you know you should be using (but haven’t always got time to get your hands on). Better still? They’ll deliver them right to your door.
This way, you don’t need to travel out of your way to find the eco-version of that bathroom cupboard staple, it’ll be right there every month when you need it.
Zed Bees for… eco-friendly bathroom essentials
Toothbrushes, deodorant bottles, cotton buds and toilet paper packaging… there’s a lot of plastic in our bathrooms. However, seeking out plastic-free or more eco-friendly alternatives can often mean trekking to a specialist shop, which is something you can’t always do.
Let Zed Bees help you, then, with monthly subscription boxes that deliver essentials like hand soap, body soap, shampoo bars, and more to your door. Begin with the starter box for £19 which includes a bamboo toothbrush, toothpaste tablet tin and organic body loofah before moving onto your monthly subscription which is £10.
Oddbox for… sustainable fruit and vegetables
Oddbox works with farmers across the UK (and from abroad) to rescue fresh, seasonal surplus fruit and vegetables which are at risk of becoming food waste. They’re careful to source locally to minimise carbon impact, collect and recycle packaging and donate any excess food to charities to help end food poverty.
A box deemed fit for either single or couple use includes seven varieties of veg and three types of fruit and is priced at £11.49, but there are also options that would suit bigger families.
The only problem? Oddbox is currently only available in London, so you won’t be able to get a subscription if you live elsewhere in the UK.
Authentic House for… everyday essentials
These beautiful little boxes are stuffed full with bits and bobs – some of which you’d probably have bought anyway and some which you wouldn’t – that are guaranteed to be vegan, sustainable and plastic free.
Pens, candles, soaps and coffee, introducing these small eco-friendly changes into your life are supposed to help you get greener without having to put any effort in. Plus, they look lovely too. You can personalise your boxes to come as often as you want, with as many products as you want.
