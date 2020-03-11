There are plenty of fabulous places to take your mum out for dinner in London. From restaurants covered in plants to venues that have been hailed for their cool factor, the options are almost limitless. But there’s one meal you can treat her to that is guaranteed to be different to the rest. Bateaux London is a river dining experience that sails smoothly along the Thames from 7pm until 10.15pm every night.

The newly-refurbished Glass Room allows you to have dinner under the stars, and the transparent sides of the boat mean you can gaze out to all of those iconic London sights as dusk turns to night.

Not only is the experience atmospheric, and great for taking a cute picture of your and your mum, the food is good quality too. If you don’t fancy dinner (from £79 per person) afternoon tea (from £46) is also a lovely option.