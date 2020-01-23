Alice Liveing’s fitness podcast is back to keep you feeling motivated and strong in 2020

Two things that are huge right now: podcasts and fitness – specifically strength training for women. And while the former is a great way to learn about the latter, the popularity of them both means we’re totally oversubscribed. So how do you sift through the crappy ‘advice’ to find a show that will actually benefit your health? Easy: let us do it for you.

The Stylist Strong fitness studio has just opened its doors in London, but sometimes you just need a push to actually motivate your feet to get you there.

Cue: Alice Liveing. The author, personal trainer and fitness influencer has just launched the second series of her popular podcast Give Me Strength. The first episode sees Liveing continuing to explore the importance of building mental and physical resilience with her guest, British boxer and double Olympic champion Nicola Adams.