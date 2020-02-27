We know a classic gin and tonic has its place, but there’s something about the prospect of trying our favourite tipple with a twist that fills us with excitement.

Akin to the glee of stepping into a candy store, or entering the handbag section of Liberty, the variety of flavoured gins on the market right now has us wondering what to get our hands on first.

We love the natural flavourings that are coming through like honey, but we also can’t resist the new citrus offering from Gordon’s. But really, anything that’s previously uncharted gin territory is appealing to us.