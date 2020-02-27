The best unusual flavoured gins to add to your drinks trolley now
- Megan Murray
There’s a new gin on the block: Gordon’s Sicilian lemon flavour sounds like it could make the best G&T we’ve had in a long time.
We know a classic gin and tonic has its place, but there’s something about the prospect of trying our favourite tipple with a twist that fills us with excitement.
Akin to the glee of stepping into a candy store, or entering the handbag section of Liberty, the variety of flavoured gins on the market right now has us wondering what to get our hands on first.
We love the natural flavourings that are coming through like honey, but we also can’t resist the new citrus offering from Gordon’s. But really, anything that’s previously uncharted gin territory is appealing to us.
There are some fantastic new gin brands that are emerging, many with a focus on sustainability as well as creating something unique, while household names are also sprucing up their offerings to mirror the season.
We’ve picked out some of our favourite flavoured gins, so bag yourself a bottle and wow your friends at your next dinner party.
Gordon’s Sicilian Lemon Distilled Gin
We almost can’t believe that this gin giant hadn’t ventured into the realm of lemon-flavoured tipples, but we’re so glad that Gordon’s finally has.
As we all know, gin naturally lends itself to a citrus garnish, so to go one step further and give the whole drink’s flavour a zesty twist is pure genius.
Gordon’s Sicilian Lemon Distilled Gin is a Mediterranean twist on the original recipe, made with juniper and delicious juicy lemon. Crisp and tasty, this is the refreshing drink to sip after a long day at work, and an accessible way of trying a flavoured gin that isn’t too ‘out there’.
Shop Gordon’s Sicilian Lemon Distilled Gin at Master of Malt, £20.95
Slingsby’s Yorkshire Gooseberry Gin
Sweet but tangy, this unique blend is a genius move from the Harrogate-based gin brand.
Crafted using the famous aquifer water of the surrounding areas, everything about the creation of this pure grain spirit has been done as locally as possible, which means we’re giving it environmental points as well as a thumbs up for taste. For example, not only have the botanicals been sourced locally but the gooseberries themselves are from Yorkshire.
Shop gooseberry flavoured gin at Spirit of Harrogate, £39.99
Sipsmith's Orange and Cacao Gin
Is there anything more festive than a chocolate orange? Well, although one of those won’t get you tiddly, this delicious creation from Sipsmith will.
Liquorish has been used to sweeten this blend, before an array of botanicals and, of course, orange blossom and cacao nibs are added. The gin has then been rested on fresh orange zest to finish the fruity magic.
Sipsmith recommends serving with a quality tonic, ice and chunky slice of orange to really top it off.
Warner's Honeybee Gin
Warner’s was only established in 2012 but already they’ve made an impressive name in the industry and shown their dedication to producing quality gin with respect for nature and the land around them. Which is part of the concept behind their Honeybee Gin, created in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society to help protect the bees.
Honeybee Gin is crafted with 28 botanicals including lavender, rose and a dollop of honey from Warner’s own beehives, for a delicate but floral taste.
We also adore that each bottle of Honeybee Gin comes with a packet of wildflower seeds so that you can plant your own bee-friendly garden and do your bit to save the bees.
Images: Getty / Courtesy of brands