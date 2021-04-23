Best flower subscription boxes in the UK to fill your home with blooms
- Megan Murray
Megan Murray
Check out our round-up of the best flower subscription services and letterbox deliveries, to keep your home stocked with in-season blooms from independent brands.
For many, the pandemic has shown the importance of investing in a home environment that is comfortable, cheerful and aesthetically pleasing.
One easy way to do this is plonking a bunch of flowers in a vase, to give a dining table, coffee table, dresser or window ledge a colourful lift.
While popping to the supermarket to get some blooms is all well and good, those passionate about flowers might want more from their bunch, and to support growers and florists in the UK.
Signing up to a flower subscription box is the in vogue way to get beautiful botanicals delivered straight to your door right now.
These services often offer amazing seasonal bunches that are eco-conscious, designed by a florist, require no effort from you and include tutorials or offers. Plus, who doesn’t love a monthly treat? Getting a big bunch of flowers that are specially picked and high quality is such a day brightener.
So, if you’re thinking of signing up to a flower subscription service, these are some of the best out there.
Lavender and Rose's The Bloom Bunch
Bloom & Wild
Scottish Cut Flowers
Willow Crossley
Images: Getty Images / courtesy of brands