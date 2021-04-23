Life

Best flower subscription boxes in the UK to fill your home with blooms

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
Big bunch of colourful flowers

Check out our round-up of the best flower subscription services and letterbox deliveries, to keep your home stocked with in-season blooms from independent brands.

For many, the pandemic has shown the importance of investing in a home environment that is comfortable, cheerful and aesthetically pleasing. 

One easy way to do this is plonking a bunch of flowers in a vase, to give a dining table, coffee table, dresser or window ledge a colourful lift.

While popping to the supermarket to get some blooms is all well and good, those passionate about flowers might want more from their bunch, and to support growers and florists in the UK

Signing up to a flower subscription box is the in vogue way to get beautiful botanicals delivered straight to your door right now.

These services often offer amazing seasonal bunches that are eco-conscious, designed by a florist, require no effort from you and include tutorials or offers. Plus, who doesn’t love a monthly treat? Getting a big bunch of flowers that are specially picked and high quality is such a day brightener.

So, if you’re thinking of signing up to a flower subscription service, these are some of the best out there.

You may also like

Interior design trend: decorative paper flowers from independent makers

  • Lavender and Rose's The Bloom Bunch

    Lavender and Rose is an already well-established florist in Scotland, run by twin sister Rose and Jess. While doing weddings have always been their bread and butter, the team’s Valentine’s bouquet was a sell out which inspired them to start offering floral deliveries in the form of a monthly box.

    Cue, The Bloom Bunch. As well as having a cute name, this flower subscription service uses wedding-grade flowers so the quality and variety of the blooms you’ll receive are much, much nicer than the stems on offer at supermarkets and the like. Plus, the founders have an eye for style so you can expect beauties such as orange Californian poppies, pastel ranunculus and huge, coral peonies.

    They also don’t use cheaper fillers, so everything in your delivery will either be on-trend foliage like eucalyptus or gorgeous, big flowers. Deliveries are made via a carbon-neutral courier and British flowers are used when in season. Additionally, the use of plastic packaging is limited with compostable bags, tissue paper and water used instead of plastic wrap and hydration gels.

    Plus, each box comes with a fun tutorial to show you how to arrange your flowers along side activities such as flower crowns or bud vases. 

    We also like that you’re afforded total flexibility with this service as it can be cancelled at any time. So, if you only fancy one or two bunches, that’s fine. 

    Shop The Bloom Bunch flower subscription from £35 for just foliage, £45 for a flower box, £65 for double the blooms. Boxes will arrive during the last week of the month.

    Buy now

  • Bloom & Wild

    Bloom & Wild is one of the biggest online floristry services in the business and the original creator of the letterbox-friendly flower box.

    Their positioning in the industry affords them all the professionalism and reliability that can be helpful such as an on-call customer services team, a huge range of bouquets to choose from and the ability to choose what time of the month your flowers will arrive. 

    Bloom & Wild organise the subscription deliveries in blocks of either three, six or 12 months but say it’s possible to cancel whenever you need. So, make sure you choose the ‘pay as you go’ option or you’ll end up spending a hefty amount upfront and unable to cancel.

    Shop monthly subscriptions from £20

    Buy now

  • Scottish Cut Flowers

    Scottish Cut Flowers is a flower farm based in Glasgow which delivers monthly seasonal or single variety bunches across the UK.

    Right now customers can choose between ‘spring in a box’ or a bunch of tulips, which come straight from the growers, cutting out some of the unsustainable parts of floristry such as long haul flights and transportation of flowers.

    Flower deliveries are shipped on the last Wednesday of the month so that they get to customers for the weekend. All flowers arrive closed but will open up in a few days, and the brand encourages you to watch their Instagram highlights for tips on looking after them.

    Shop seasonal boxes from £35, single variety bunches from £45

    Buy now

  • Willow Crossley

    Willow is the founder of her eponymous brand which is based in Oxfordshire and specialises in whimsical, romantic events and wedding arrangements. 

    Willow focuses on sourcing British stems wherever possible and keeps her monthly boxes focused on what kind of flowers are available that month.

    Boxes are themed on the month and for May are expected to include sweet peas and lily of the valley, grown by the Real Flower Company in Hampshire. There are also only 50 boxes available, so be quick if you’re keen to bag yourself one. 

    Shop monthly box from £125. Boxes are delivered for the second weekend of the month.

    Buy now

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Getty Images / courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Author

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.