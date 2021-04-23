Lavender and Rose is an already well-established florist in Scotland, run by twin sister Rose and Jess. While doing weddings have always been their bread and butter, the team’s Valentine’s bouquet was a sell out which inspired them to start offering floral deliveries in the form of a monthly box.

Cue, The Bloom Bunch. As well as having a cute name, this flower subscription service uses wedding-grade flowers so the quality and variety of the blooms you’ll receive are much, much nicer than the stems on offer at supermarkets and the like. Plus, the founders have an eye for style so you can expect beauties such as orange Californian poppies, pastel ranunculus and huge, coral peonies.

They also don’t use cheaper fillers, so everything in your delivery will either be on-trend foliage like eucalyptus or gorgeous, big flowers. Deliveries are made via a carbon-neutral courier and British flowers are used when in season. Additionally, the use of plastic packaging is limited with compostable bags, tissue paper and water used instead of plastic wrap and hydration gels.

Plus, each box comes with a fun tutorial to show you how to arrange your flowers along side activities such as flower crowns or bud vases.

We also like that you’re afforded total flexibility with this service as it can be cancelled at any time. So, if you only fancy one or two bunches, that’s fine.

Shop The Bloom Bunch flower subscription from £35 for just foliage, £45 for a flower box, £65 for double the blooms. Boxes will arrive during the last week of the month.