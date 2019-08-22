It’s surprising the August Bank Holiday hasn’t been renamed Food Festival Bank Holiday when you take a look at all the events going on this weekend.

With the sun set to shine and three long days of freedom ahead of us, there’s no better time to sample an array of tasty treats with friends and family. The capital will be jam-packed with foodie events and festivals over the next three or four days, but if you want to escape the city, there’s events such as the River Cottage Festival in Devon and The Big Feastival in The Cotswolds to tickle your tastebuds too.

Living in the UK means we’ve got access to a whole range of flavours and cuisines right at our fingertips – whether that’s the English classics such as sea food or homegrown veg or international treats from gyoza to paella. And what better way to take advantage of this than to attend some of the UK’s biggest and best foodie events and festivals across the country? Perhaps you’ll find a new favourite food, or find something you didn’t even know existed.