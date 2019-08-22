These are the best foodie events and festivals in the UK this year
- Lauren Geall
With a brunch festival arriving in London at the end of August and the annual oyster festival heading to Stranraer in September, these are all the foodie events you need to prepare for over the coming months.
It’s surprising the August Bank Holiday hasn’t been renamed Food Festival Bank Holiday when you take a look at all the events going on this weekend.
With the sun set to shine and three long days of freedom ahead of us, there’s no better time to sample an array of tasty treats with friends and family. The capital will be jam-packed with foodie events and festivals over the next three or four days, but if you want to escape the city, there’s events such as the River Cottage Festival in Devon and The Big Feastival in The Cotswolds to tickle your tastebuds too.
Living in the UK means we’ve got access to a whole range of flavours and cuisines right at our fingertips – whether that’s the English classics such as sea food or homegrown veg or international treats from gyoza to paella. And what better way to take advantage of this than to attend some of the UK’s biggest and best foodie events and festivals across the country? Perhaps you’ll find a new favourite food, or find something you didn’t even know existed.
From Scotland to Sussex, here’s our pick of the events you need to attend across the UK in 2019.
South West
Falmouth Oyster Festival, Falmouth, 10-13 October
Exeter Food and Drink Trail, All Year Round
The Midlands
The Big Feastival, The Cotswolds, 26-28 August
London
Meatopia, Tobacco Dock, 2-4 September
Taste of London, Regent’s Park, 15-19 June
Wales
Abergavenny Food Festival, Abergavenny, 17-18 September
The North
Scotland
Stranraer Oyster Festival, Stranraer, 2-4 September
Back for yet another brilliant year, Stranraer Oyster Festival is a celebration held to mark the start of the native oyster harvesting season, and gives locals and visitors alike the chance to experience some of Scotland’s finest produce.
With the chance to taste oysters from one of the last wild, native oyster beds in Scotland, this is a great experience for any seafood lover.
