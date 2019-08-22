Life

These are the best foodie events and festivals in the UK this year

Wimbledon Food Festival

With a brunch festival arriving in London at the end of August and the annual oyster festival heading to Stranraer in September, these are all the foodie events you need to prepare for over the coming months. 

It’s surprising the August Bank Holiday hasn’t been renamed Food Festival Bank Holiday when you take a look at all the events going on this weekend.

With the sun set to shine and three long days of freedom ahead of us, there’s no better time to sample an array of tasty treats with friends and family. The capital will be jam-packed with foodie events and festivals over the next three or four days, but if you want to escape the city, there’s events such as the River Cottage Festival in Devon and The Big Feastival in The Cotswolds to tickle your tastebuds too. 

Living in the UK means we’ve got access to a whole range of flavours and cuisines right at our fingertips – whether that’s the English classics such as sea food or homegrown veg or international treats from gyoza to paella. And what better way to take advantage of this than to attend some of the UK’s biggest and best foodie events and festivals across the country? Perhaps you’ll find a new favourite food, or find something you didn’t even know existed.

From Scotland to Sussex, here’s our pick of the events you need to attend across the UK in 2019. 

South West

  • Falmouth Oyster Festival, Falmouth, 10-13 October

    Held every October to mark the start of the oyster dredging season, the Falmouth Oyster Festival boasts four days of feasting, cooking demos, live music, food and craft stalls.

    And it’s not oyster exclusive – you can enjoy a whole host of Cornish food produce, including locally-produced beers and ales alongside freshly-caught seafood.

  • Exeter Food and Drink Trail, All Year Round

    Exeter’s Food and Drink Trail, launched in 2018, gives foodies a map of all the best restaurants, shops and experiences to explore around the city.

    With a load of experiences to explore, Exeter should definitely be on your summer itinerary - and when you’re done taking in everything the city has to offer, why not take a trip down to the River Exe Cafe, a floating restaurant in the middle of the River Exe Estuary. 

The Midlands

  • The Big Feastival, The Cotswolds, 26-28 August

    If you’re looking for the family-friendly event of the summer, The Big Feastival is probably your best pick.

    Hosted on the farm of Blur bassist Alex James, there’s plenty to do: think everything from live music acts (including Anne-Marie and Stereophonics) to chef demonstrations and child-friendly activities.

    In terms of the food, there are plenty of stages, cooking classes and dining experiences to enjoy.

London

  • Meatopia, Tobacco Dock, 2-4 September

    Founded in the US and brought to the UK by a group of passionate food enthusiasts, Meatopia is a festival dedicated to celebrating fire, music, food and drink.

    Each year, the festival brings together 60 live-fire chefs to cook an exclusive dish – each of which is painstakingly put together over the course of a year.

    With dishes incorporating a range of sustainably-sourced  meat, fish and veg, there’s plenty to try.

  • Taste of London, Regent’s Park, 15-19 June

    As the biggest and longest-running food festival in the city, Taste Of London is definitely worth a visit.

Wales

  • Abergavenny Food Festival, Abergavenny, 17-18 September

    Every year, thousands of people flock to the small Welsh town of Abergavenny to sample the delights of the famous Abergavenny Food Festival.

    Alongside some of the great British produce on offer, you can also attend cookery classes to learn how to cook the dishes you’ve tried at home, or attend a masterclass with world-famous chefs – previous guests include Jamie Oliver and Monica Galetti. 

The North

Scotland

Stranraer Oyster Festival, Stranraer, 2-4 September

Back for yet another brilliant year, Stranraer Oyster Festival is a celebration held to mark the start of the native oyster harvesting season, and gives locals and visitors alike the chance to experience some of Scotland’s finest produce.

With the chance to taste oysters from one of the last wild, native oyster beds in Scotland, this is a great experience for any seafood lover. 

Image: Provided by Paddington Central

Author

Lauren Geall

As Stylist’s digital writer, Lauren Geall writes on topics including mental health, wellbeing and work. She’s also a big fan of houseplants and likes to dabble in film and TV from time-to-time. You can find her on Twitter at @laurenjanegeall.

