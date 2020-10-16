From lemon salt and pepper shakers to cabbage leaf plates – these are the home accessories everyone will love.
Foodies and homeware fans, it’s time to unite with a tableware trend we can all appreciate: food, and more specifically fruit and veg. Getting one of your five a day has been given new meaning possible thanks to this new home accessories trend. Spotted at high street stores including Zara Home, Arket and Next, it’s all about eating from plates, bowls and dishes that resemble some of our favourite fresh foods.
Even if you’ve mastered the perfect tablescape, we’re sure these new food-inspired accessories will be a welcome addition to any tablescape. Whether you embrace the cabbage plates, grab yourself an avocado dip dish or pop your fruit in a life-sized watermelon bowl – we’ve found all the fun fruit and vegetable homeware that’ll brighten up kitchens, dining areas and tables at all times.
Scroll down to see our top seven fruit and veg home accessories that are bound to make you excited for dinner every single day.
Best fruit and vegetable tableware
Sass & Belle lemon shakers
Add some zest to your kitchen with this split lemon salt and pepper shaker. We guarantee every guest will ask you where you got them from.
Bordallo Pinheiro cabbage leaf plate
Whether you use it as a serving dish, a fruit bowl or a fancy dinner plate, this cabbage leaf is the chicest way to remind you to eat your greens.
&klerving orange jar
This orange jar is so cute you’re bound to want to show it off at all times. Amsterdam-born brand &klevering is all about bright, bold home accessories and they’ve nailed it with this one.
Amara watermelon bowl
Give any salad a summery fresh feel (even during winter) with this watermelon bowl. It’ll also be good as a fruit bowl if you want to have it on show all the time.
Next avocado bowls
This avo set is perfect for your chips and dips. It includes two bowls and a smaller round dish to look like the stone in the middle – well done, Next.
Zara Home fish dish
If you want to step away from the fruit and veg then look to these fish-shaped dishes. In cool cobalt or earthy orange, you’ll want to mix and match them for a fresh new colour combo.
Sarah Raven tealight holder
Brighten up your tablescape with this artichoke tealight holder – try it out with vintage plates and gold cutlery for mismatched look that’ll work.
Opening image: Matches Fashion
All other images: courtesy of brands