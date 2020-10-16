Foodies and homeware fans, it’s time to unite with a tableware trend we can all appreciate: food, and more specifically fruit and veg. Getting one of your five a day has been given new meaning possible thanks to this new home accessories trend. Spotted at high street stores including Zara Home, Arket and Next, it’s all about eating from plates, bowls and dishes that resemble some of our favourite fresh foods.

Even if you’ve mastered the perfect tablescape, we’re sure these new food-inspired accessories will be a welcome addition to any tablescape. Whether you embrace the cabbage plates, grab yourself an avocado dip dish or pop your fruit in a life-sized watermelon bowl – we’ve found all the fun fruit and vegetable homeware that’ll brighten up kitchens, dining areas and tables at all times.