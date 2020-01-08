5 foodie podcasts to help your relationship with cooking this January

Looking for some cooking inspiration this January? These five foodie podcasts will inspire the Delia Smith inside of you.
There’s something seriously soothing about listening to foodie podcasts. Whether it’s a guest reflecting on nostalgic meals from their childhood, expert tips that you’re going to put to use in the kitchen, or the sounds of a group of friends eating and laughing together – they’re a great way to find inspiration and unwind.
As many of us have decided to do more food prep and cook at home more as New Year’s resolutions, we thought it would be the perfect time to round up the best foodie podcasts for inspiration.
You may also like
Vegan one-pot meals: 8 delicious vegan recipes to cook tonight
From Jessie Ware’s Table Manners to Jay Rayner’s The Kitchen Cabinet, the podcasts to get you in the mood for cooking.
5 of the best podcasts about food and cooking
Table Manners with Jessie Ware
Jessie Ware cooking with her mum Lennie at home is hilarious and heart-warming in equal measures. Throw a celebrity dinner guest into the mix, along with some incredible sounding home recipes, and you get the ultimate foodie podcast. The mother-and-daughter duo love cooking, but that doesn’t stop them from bickering, laughing and enjoying the occasional tipple. Past guests have included Emilia Clarke, Jess Phillips, Luke Evans, Clara Amfo and Sadiq Khan. Table Manners is such a success that it now has its own cookbook.
Desert Island Dishes
Think Desert Island Discs, but swap music for food. Chef and food writer Margie Nomura gives her guests the seemingly impossible task of picking their favourite dishes. She also asks them to revisit their most memorable and significant meals, which leads to fascinating conversations about their lives. Past guests include fellow foodies Rachel Khoo, Rosemary Shrager, Melissa Hemsley, Dolly Alderton and Ainsley Harriot.
Off Menu
What would your dream meal be? It’s a question you’ll be asking yourself while listening to Off Menu. Comedians Ed Gamble and James Acaster invite special guests into their magical restaurant to each choose their favourite starter, main course, side dish, dessert and drink. Previous guests include hilarious celebrities such as Daisy May Cooper, Gemma Cairney, Aisling Bea and Joe Lycett.
Food for Thought
Prepare for a fascinating foodie education. Leading nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert equips Food For Thought listeners with all the evidence-based advice you need to live a healthy lifestyle. She is joined by special guests who are experts in the world of wellbeing, so that we can learn fact from fiction. Subjects she has tackled include diet and sleep, mental health and food, being gluten-free and the diet for a healthy planet.
The Kitchen Cabinet
In this new BBC podcast, food critic and writer Jay Rayner hosts a culinary panel show packed full of tasty titbits that might change the way we think about food, cooking and eating. Rayner hosts new expert panels in different parts of the country for each episode. So far, discussions have included kale, microwaves, pies, beer and canapes. This is serious foodie stuff.
Images: Getty