Whether it’s a birthday, wedding, graduation, new job or just a day when you’re looking for a pick-me-up, there are endless situations that call for celebration. However, when it comes to gifting to others or to yourself, there’s no reason for it to cost the earth. Which is why we’ve hand-picked the best mood-boosting items costing £50 or under – that also happen to support independent brands across the UK thanks to Stylist’s marketplace platform for these great labels, The Drop.

Covering fashion, beauty, interiors and lots more in between, the list of gifting choices at The Drop is seemingly never-ending. To save you time, we’ve curated the best, most wide-ranging selection for you and your loved ones.