Looking for gifts for yourself or your loved ones that are kinder on the purse strings? Here, we run through the best items that happen to also support small independent brands.
Whether it’s a birthday, wedding, graduation, new job or just a day when you’re looking for a pick-me-up, there are endless situations that call for celebration. However, when it comes to gifting to others or to yourself, there’s no reason for it to cost the earth. Which is why we’ve hand-picked the best mood-boosting items costing £50 or under – that also happen to support independent brands across the UK thanks to Stylist’s marketplace platform for these great labels, The Drop.
Covering fashion, beauty, interiors and lots more in between, the list of gifting choices at The Drop is seemingly never-ending. To save you time, we’ve curated the best, most wide-ranging selection for you and your loved ones.
Scroll down to find out which of these brilliant gifts from equally as exciting rising and established independent brands will end up becoming a firm favourite…
Lauren Kate Design Co. The Susie Skirt
Our love affair with gingham in summer is a given, but when it’s paired with a design as comfy as the Susie skirt from Welsh-based fashion label Lauren Kate Designs, there’s even more reason to fall head over heels for the print.
Made to order using a breathable blend of 35% cotton and 65% polyester, the pleasure is in the details: a frilled hem, stretchy waistband and a flattering fit.
Shop Lauren Kate Design Co. The Susie Skirt at The Drop, £40
Jasmine Alice Home Ceramic Coral Bowl
Matilda Goad’s scalloped tableware, Anissa Kermiche’s body-shape vases – and now Jasmine Alice Home’s oversized coral-inspired resin bowls. These are the pieces that every statement homeware aficionado would be proud to put on display when friends come over for dinner.
Neatly tapping into the current ‘coastal grandmother’ trend, the bowl is roomy enough for housing your favourite fruit and vegetables or for stashing unopened mail. Or, to really make a statement, place it solo on a visible shelf or sideboard and let its textured seaside vibes do the talking.
Shop Jasmine Alice Home Ceramic Coral Bowl at The Drop, £34.99
Jack & Freda Set of 3 Mix & Match Mini Hoops
Whether you have a penchant for all things celestial or are just on the hunt for some new earrings to mix up your look, British jewellery label Jack & Freda’s set of three star, moon and lightning charm huggie earrings are available in both silver and gold.
Since 2015, founder Kylie Dunn has been designing elegant, on-trend pieces that fit into your everyday aesthetic – and this cosmic set is no exception. Made from gold-plated brass with an easy one-click closure, they’ll go with pretty much any outfit.
Shop Jack & Freda Set of 3 Mix & Match Mini Hoops at The Drop, £30
Fern & Thistle Personalised Rustic Wooden Serving Board
If you’ve been anywhere near social media lately, you’ll know that artfully arranged charcuterie or cheese platters are the only thing to serve while entertaining this season. And Fern & Thistle’s personalised serving board is just the thing for presenting a starter that everyone will want to post on their feeds.
Made from reclaimed, recycled wood, the serving board comes in three sizes and features a rustic finish and botanical motif design. Plus, you can have a heartfelt message etched into it for an extra £3, which makes for a great gift.
Shop Fern & Thistle Personalised Rustic Wooden Serving Board at The Drop, from £32
Bonita Luxury Boater
Summer holiday wardrobes scream joy: the linen shirts, comfy maxi dresses and oversized sunnies. But the accessory that’s most important as you relax beachside is, of course, a hat that leans into the oversized trend – ideal for reading, sleeping and people watching without being glaringly obvious. Here’s where Bonita’s monogrammed straw boater comes in.
Equal parts stylish and practical for shielding from the sun, choose between either a cream or black coloured band to match with your black one-piece swimsuits or neutral outfits. Better still, you can monogram four characters on the front, whether it’s your name or initials.
Formation Co Multi Strand Pearl Bracelet
When a bracelet is exclusive to The Drop by Stylist, features multiple strands to help create the illusion of a wrist stack, and is adorned with a gold-encased pearl stone, it’s pretty much our favourite thing ever.
Rather than spending hours curating a wrist stack, Formation Co’s multi-strand bracelet does all the hard work for you, thanks to its two snake and oval chains. Plus, the addition of the chunky pearl stone ticks yet another trend box, with other jewellery brands currently falling over themselves to launch pearl-encrusted collections.
Shop Formation Co Multi Strand Pearl Bracelet at The Drop, £40
Undone Stitch Embroidered Beach Towel
An extra-lightweight towel that folds up small is a valuable summertime investment (let’s face it, it’s no fun trying to cram a thick bathroom towel or heavy woollen picnic blanket into a tote bag). As practical as they are mood-boosting, these 100% cotton designs are made to order and embroidered at Undone Stitch’s Bristol HQ.
Available in three striped colourways and three slogans, they’ll send out good vibes at your next sunbathing session. Use them to dry off after a swim, sit on in the park, or even wrap around your waist while dashing to the ice cream van in your bikini – just don’t forget the SPF.
Posh Totty Designs Creole Hoop Earrings
As much as we love statement hoops, there comes a time when a classic pair is what the occasion calls for, like an important work meeting or lunch with your traditional-leaning in-laws. Of course, that doesn’t mean you have to go for plain and boring – Posh Totty Design’s Creole hoops are the ideal blend of classic and interesting.
Designed by founder Alice at her Brighton HQ, all that’s left to do is to pick from three metal bases: sterling silver, 18ct rose gold or 18ct yellow gold. Who said you can’t make a minimalist statement?
Shop Posh Totty Designs Creole Hoop Earrings at The Drop, £30
Cartilage Cartel Illusion Double Huggies, 18ct Gold Plated, 925 Sterling Silver
Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need to have all the piercings in the world to wear multiple earrings. Just like your favourite expensive-looking silk shirt that’s actually from the high street, it’s all about appearances. Which is where Cartilage Cartel’s Illusion Double Huggies come in.
Available in 18ct gold plate or sterling silver, this set features two hoops in one: a classic minimalist metal huggie hoop and its fraternal twin that’s studded with clear cubic zirconia stones for a sparkly texture boost.
Shop Cartilage Cartel Illusion Double Huggies, 18ct Gold Plated, 925 Sterling Silver at The Drop, £40
Mila & Eve Orange Leather Tassel Bag with Free Personalisation
With citrus brights popping up all over the new season catwalks, orange is a colour that never fails to add interest to an outfit, as demonstrated by Jacquemus and Marques’Almeida’s collections. And now, The Drop’s bestselling Sophia tassel crossbody bag by Mila & Eve is available in the colour of the season.
Made from soft pebble grain leather complete with a tasselled gold zip, it adds a pop of colour to your go-to monochrome and beige outfits. Better still, you can make it a personalised affair by adding up to three initials of your choice for free, or make even more of a statement with the addition of a pink, red and orange webbed strap for an extra cost.
Shop Mila & Eve Orange Leather Tassel Bag with Free Personalisation at The Drop, £45
Yaa Yaa London Semi-Precious Crystal Agate 18K Gold Plated Adjustable Ring
If there was a piece of jewellery that looked so good you could eat it, it would be Yaa Yaa London’s limited edition crystal crush rings. Giving off major Fruit Pastilles energy with semi-precious agate set in textured 18kt gold-plated brass, the hardest decision will be which of the five colours to go for.
Whether you’re channelling Morocco, Ibiza or Miami, these adjustable statement rings are ideal for those who aren’t shy when it comes to jewellery. Colour-clash with a rainbow bright outfit or keep it chic with an all-black work look or a simple white dress for the weekend and let your fingers do all the talking.
Shop Yaa Yaa London Semi-Precious Crystal Agate 18K Gold Plated Adjustable Ring at The Drop, £38
Esa Evans Enamel Daisy Chain Pendant
Sound the trend klaxon: this season’s stand-out sartorial motif, as seen in Danish jewellery behemoth Georg Jensen’s recent collaboration with fashion designer Stine Goya, is equal parts sweet and summer-appropriate. While daisies can be found all over clothes and accessories this season, we love Whitstable-based brand Esa Evans’ simple, elegant pendant necklace, reminiscent of our daisy chain-making childhoods.
Made from sustainable stainless steel and available in two colours – crisp white and a moody pink – pair with a sweetheart-neckline dress or Breton stripe top and jeans.
Black & Beech Woman Up Raglan Sweater
You can say a lot in two words – take Christopher Kane’s iconic ‘More Joy’ slogan sweatshirt that delivers instant motivation. So, when you next want to advertise your gender equality beliefs to the world, we’ve got just the thing in the form of Black & Beech’s ‘Woman Up’ slogan sweatshirt.
Made from a blend of recycled cotton and polyester, this deep forest green jumper will end up becoming a go-to for the weekends and all those occasions when you need that extra push to get through the day (that’ll be every Monday then).
Martha Brook Personalised Remember When Luxury Photo Album
Never underestimate the power of nostalgia when it comes to gift-giving – and Martha Brooks’ ‘Remember When’ photo album has all the makings of a heartfelt present.
Handmade in the UK, the linen-covered, gold-embossed album features luxe gold binders, 50 blank pages for photos and mementos, as well the option to add a personalised message to the inside front page. The never-ending search for a thoughtful gift is finally over.
Shop Martha Brook Personalised Remember When Luxury Photo Album at The Drop, £49.95
Laines London Teddy Towelling Slippers with Artisan Gold Adornment
Decked out with your choice of a gold shrimp or crab made from Indian silk bullion wire, these teddy towelling slippers are the kind of thing the Little Mermaid might have worn (you know, when she had legs).
They come in six cross-seasonal shades: black, cobalt blue, emerald green, sage green, raspberry and coral orange. Consider them the perfect house sliders.
Shop Laines London Teddy Towelling Slippers with Artisan Gold Adornment at The Drop, £39
Sbri Personalised Leather Zipped Pouch
Handmade from sustainably sourced premium British leather and available in five stand-out colours and patterns, you’ll save a ton of time not rummaging around your bag looking for your lipstick or passport.
Emboss it with up to four characters to make it your own or give the gift of organisation to your friends who can never seem to find anything. Trust us, you won’t know what you used to do without it…
Shop Sbri Personalised Leather Zipped Pouch at The Drop, £39
Dar Leone Ronko Hibiscus Cushion
Think of the hibiscus flower and you’ll instantly be transported to balmy temperatures, sun-drenched streets and clusters of cheering colour – making Dar Leone’s Ronko Hibiscus cushions just the thing to transform your home during grey winter days.
Sierra Leonean-American designer Isatu Funna took inspiration from gardens in Freetown to create this hibiscus-splattered design that’s printed on soft linen in four different colours.
