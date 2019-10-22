Live the life of luxury this December with this hand-picked selection of beautiful gin advent calendars.

Let’s just get this straight: advent calendars are not just for kids. There’s no festive shaming around here – thanks to an explosion in the advent calendar market (yes, that’s a thing) there’s something out there for everyone, whether they be five or 95. We’ve taken a look at all the incredible beauty calendars on sale (Charlotte Tilbury’s Glittering Galaxy of Make-Up, we’re looking at you), and drooled over all the edible calendars we can imagine. But out of all the options out there, we have to say the gin advent calendar has to be one of the greatest festive ideas someone has ever had.

Why? Because we bloody love gin. There are few better ways to celebrate the festive season than sitting back in front of a good Christmas special with a gin and tonic in hand. Present it in a fancy glass, stick it in an ornate bottle or serve it in an M&S can (we’re looking at you, Hot Priest) – whichever way you prefer your gin, you can rest in the knowledge that you’re enjoying the drink of champions. All jokes aside, gin is definitely having a moment – and there are so many options now on the market that it’s hard not to find a gin you like the taste of. But because there are just so many gins out there, it can be hard to find the time to sample and enjoy each one without the whole thing becoming a bit overwhelming.

And that’s why the gin advent calendar is such a marvelous invention. For 24 glorious days in December, the gin advent calendar presents you with the chance to sample gins from across the world – all without the commitment of buying a full-size bottle. But when it comes to deciding which gin advent calendar would be best for you, the number of offerings online these days can make the whole experience a bit confusing. Luckily for you, we’re here to guide you to the best gin advent calendar for your personal tastes. Just keep reading.

The Premium Pink Gin Advent Calendar Many people have termed pink gin an exclusively summer drink, but this incredible advent calendar proves all those assumptions wrong. What’s included in the Premium Pink Gin Advent Calendar? The Premium Pink Gin Advent Calendar includes 12 5cl bottles of pink gin from a range of different brands, including Gordon’s and Beefeater. What are the highlights? The Coastal Distillery Watermelon Gin sounds particularly delightful, as well as Chase’s Rhubarb & Bramley Apple Gin. How do I get my hands on the Premium Pink Gin Advent Calendar? The calendar is available to pre-order now for £44.99 from thebottleclub.com, and will be delivered from the 11 November. Preorder the Premium Pink Gin Advent Calendar here

Fever-Tree's Gin & Tonic Advent Calendar There aren’t many gin advent calendars which come with their own tonic supply, so this fantastic offering from Fever-Tree is one you should absolutely add to your festive list. What’s included in Fever-Tree’s Gin & Tonic Advent Calendar? Inside the gorgeous floral-patterned calendar you’ll get 12 different 50ml bottles of craft and premium gin, and another 12 150ml cans of Fever-Tree tonic in various flavours, so you can enjoy a gin and tonic every other day throughout December. What are the highlights? Besides the fact that you get to try all the different flavours of Fever-Tree (including their cucumber tonic water, which sounds pretty good), there are a wide variety of flavours included in the calendar’s gin selection, including an interesting sounding Pink Pepper Gin. How do I get my hands on a Fever-Tree Gin & Tonic Advent Calendar? You can get Fever-Tree’s advent calendar from the 21 October for £60. The calendar will be available in Waitrose stores, on their website and Waitrose Cellar as well as Ocado. Buy Fever Tree's Gin & Tonic Advent Calendar here

Chase Distillery’s Twelve Festive Single Estate Spirits Advent Calendar Chase Distillery’s Twelve Festive Single Estate Spirits advent calendar is classy, simple and a great gift for a spirit lover: with both gin, vodka and liqueur included, this one ticks all the boxes. What’s included in Chase Distillery’s Twelve Festive Single Estate Spirits Advent Calendar? Packaged into 12 little drawers, this advent calendar delivers a 5cl bottle of Chase Distillery’s spirits every other day throughout December: the perfect festive treat. What are the highlights? There’s some pretty festive flavours included in this calendar, from the delightful sounding Sloe and Mulberry gin to the Elderflower Liqueur. Plus, if you’re a fan of home-grown products, all the spirits included in the calendar are made in Hertfordshire. How do I get my hands on Chase Distillery’s Twelve Festive Single Estate Spirits Advent Calendar? You can buy Chase Distillery’s calendar direct from their website for £50. Buy Chase Distillery's Twelve Festive Single Estate Spirits Advent Calendar here

The Gin Advent Cracker If you like your advent calendars a bit more unorthodox, you’ll definitely be interested in this unique cracker design, full of 24 miniature gins. What’s included in The Gin Advent Cracker? 24 delicious gins from a selection of well-known and smaller brands, all served in a generous 5cl bottle so you can enjoy a different drink every night in December. What are the highlights? There are some real classics in this calendar (e.g. Edinburgh gin and Tanqueray London Dry Gin) alongside some lesser known brands like Lone Wolf Dry Gin, the spin-off product of craft beer brand Brew Dog. How do I get my hands on The Gin Advent Cracker? You can now order The Gin Advent Cracker from The Pip Stop for £124.99. The slightly more expensive price is reflected in the bigger bottle sizes for all the gin samples. Buy The Gin Advent Cracker here

Virgin Wines’ Gin Advent Calendar Virgin Wines’ wine advent calendar has sold out for the last three years, and this year they’ve launched a gin advent calendar to compete with the best. What’s included in Virgin Wines’ Gin Advent Calendar? Virgin Wines’ gin advent calendar is packed with 24 different premium gins handpicked for their quality and variety. The calendar also includes a variety of gin styles, so by Christmas day you’ll be able to pick out your Old Tom from your London Dry. What are the highlights? Virgin Wines’ have made sure to mix it up when it comes to the types of gin included in the calendar: while there are some from well-known companies such as Sipsmith and Edinburgh Gin, you’ll also have the chance to discover some more unique brands, including the Japanese inspired Kokoro Gin. How do I get my hands on Virgin Wines’ Gin Advent Calendar? You can reserve your Virgin Wines’ Gin Advent Calendar for £10 from the Virgin Wines website, and then pay the rest of the money (another £79.99) when the calendar is dispatched in November. Reserve your Virgin Wines' Gin Advent Calendar here

