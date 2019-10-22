Live the life of luxury this December with this hand-picked selection of beautiful gin advent calendars.
Let’s just get this straight: advent calendars are not just for kids. There’s no festive shaming around here – thanks to an explosion in the advent calendar market (yes, that’s a thing) there’s something out there for everyone, whether they be five or 95.
We’ve taken a look at all the incredible beauty calendars on sale (Charlotte Tilbury’s Glittering Galaxy of Make-Up, we’re looking at you), and drooled over all the edible calendars we can imagine. But out of all the options out there, we have to say the gin advent calendar has to be one of the greatest festive ideas someone has ever had.
Why? Because we bloody love gin. There are few better ways to celebrate the festive season than sitting back in front of a good Christmas special with a gin and tonic in hand. Present it in a fancy glass, stick it in an ornate bottle or serve it in an M&S can (we’re looking at you, Hot Priest) – whichever way you prefer your gin, you can rest in the knowledge that you’re enjoying the drink of champions.
All jokes aside, gin is definitely having a moment – and there are so many options now on the market that it’s hard not to find a gin you like the taste of. But because there are just so many gins out there, it can be hard to find the time to sample and enjoy each one without the whole thing becoming a bit overwhelming.
And that’s why the gin advent calendar is such a marvelous invention. For 24 glorious days in December, the gin advent calendar presents you with the chance to sample gins from across the world – all without the commitment of buying a full-size bottle.
But when it comes to deciding which gin advent calendar would be best for you, the number of offerings online these days can make the whole experience a bit confusing. Luckily for you, we’re here to guide you to the best gin advent calendar for your personal tastes. Just keep reading.
The Premium Pink Gin Advent Calendar
Many people have termed pink gin an exclusively summer drink, but this incredible advent calendar proves all those assumptions wrong.
What’s included in the Premium Pink Gin Advent Calendar?
The Premium Pink Gin Advent Calendar includes 12 5cl bottles of pink gin from a range of different brands, including Gordon’s and Beefeater.
What are the highlights?
The Coastal Distillery Watermelon Gin sounds particularly delightful, as well as Chase’s Rhubarb & Bramley Apple Gin.
How do I get my hands on the Premium Pink Gin Advent Calendar?
The calendar is available to pre-order now for £44.99 from thebottleclub.com, and will be delivered from the 11 November.
Fever-Tree's Gin & Tonic Advent Calendar
There aren’t many gin advent calendars which come with their own tonic supply, so this fantastic offering from Fever-Tree is one you should absolutely add to your festive list.
What’s included in Fever-Tree’s Gin & Tonic Advent Calendar?
Inside the gorgeous floral-patterned calendar you’ll get 12 different 50ml bottles of craft and premium gin, and another 12 150ml cans of Fever-Tree tonic in various flavours, so you can enjoy a gin and tonic every other day throughout December.
What are the highlights?
Besides the fact that you get to try all the different flavours of Fever-Tree (including their cucumber tonic water, which sounds pretty good), there are a wide variety of flavours included in the calendar’s gin selection, including an interesting sounding Pink Pepper Gin.
How do I get my hands on a Fever-Tree Gin & Tonic Advent Calendar?
You can get Fever-Tree’s advent calendar from the 21 October for £60. The calendar will be available in Waitrose stores, on their website and Waitrose Cellar as well as Ocado.
Chase Distillery’s Twelve Festive Single Estate Spirits Advent Calendar
Chase Distillery’s Twelve Festive Single Estate Spirits advent calendar is classy, simple and a great gift for a spirit lover: with both gin, vodka and liqueur included, this one ticks all the boxes.
What’s included in Chase Distillery’s Twelve Festive Single Estate Spirits Advent Calendar?
Packaged into 12 little drawers, this advent calendar delivers a 5cl bottle of Chase Distillery’s spirits every other day throughout December: the perfect festive treat.
What are the highlights?
There’s some pretty festive flavours included in this calendar, from the delightful sounding Sloe and Mulberry gin to the Elderflower Liqueur. Plus, if you’re a fan of home-grown products, all the spirits included in the calendar are made in Hertfordshire.
How do I get my hands on Chase Distillery’s Twelve Festive Single Estate Spirits Advent Calendar?
You can buy Chase Distillery’s calendar direct from their website for £50.
The English Drink Company’s Gin & Tonic Advent Calendar
This one’s a bit different from the rest, but still worth considering if you’re a fan of pink gin. Instead of getting a different gin every day, with this calendar you’ll get a different flavour of tonic to mix with a big bottle of gin you receive at the beginning.
What’s included in The English Drink Company’s Gin & Tonic Advent Calendar?
In this calendar you’ll receive a 70cl bottle of pink gin to pair with the 24 different 200ml bottles of tonic you’ll receive throughout December.
What are the highlights?
Besides the fact this one is perfect for anyone who is pink-gin obsessed, you’ll also get to try more kinds of tonic water than you even thought existed.
How do I get my hands on The English Drink Company’s Gin & Tonic Advent Calendar?
You can grab this calendar online and in store at John Lewis for £95.
Gin Foundry's Ginvent Original Gin Advent Calendar
Gin Foundry’s Ginvent advent calendar is as high quality as it is pretty. Tuck in to 24 hand-selected gins throughout December and celebrate the holiday season in style.
What’s included in Gin Foundry’s Ginvent Original Gin Advent Calendar?
Inside the Ginvent calendar you’ll get 24 mini drams of different brands of Gins, selected from places all over the world. And every year, Gin Foundry create their own calendar exclusives, meaning you have the chance to get your hands on something completely unique.
What are the highlights?
The Ginvent calendar is designed to be a shared experience, so every day Gin Foundry will be running live tastings on their social media and will post interviews and features about the gins included, so you can really get to know what you’re drinking.
How do I get my hands on a Ginvent Original Gin Advent Calendar?
Ginvent is available to pre-order now from Gin Kiosk for £124.95, and will be dispatched from mid-October.
Drinks by the Dram's Gin Explorer Advent Calendar
Drinks by the Dram’s Gin Explorer Advent Calendar will take you around the world in 24 different gins: a perfect way to start the festive season.
What’s included in Drinks by the Dram’s Gin Explorer Advent Calendar?
The Gin Explorer Advent Calendar includes 24 different 30ml wax-sealed drams of gin from producers all across the world. While some of the brands are recognisable, others will be less familiar to the everyday gin drinker: and that makes the experience extra fun for someone just starting out on their gin-drinking journey.
What are the highlights?
There are some particularly interesting flavoured gins included in the Gin Explorer Calendar which makes it an extra-exciting treat to open everyday. From Edinburgh Gin’s mysterious ‘Christmas’ flavour to a strawberry and black pepper offering from Bullards, there’s plenty of new tastes to sample.
How do I get my hands on Drinks by the Dram’s Gin Explorer Advent Calendar?
The Gin Explorer Advent Calendar is now available to pre-order from Master of Malt for £99.95, and has an estimated dispatch of 15 October.
The Little Boys Room’s Gin O Clock Refillable Advent Calendar
This advent calendar not only comes filled with 12 lovely miniature gin bottles, but it’s also refillable, meaning you can use it year after year.
What’s included in The Little Boys Room’s Gin O Clock Refillable Advent Calendar?
The Gin O Clock calendar comes with 12 mini bottles of gin, meaning its perfect for someone who doesn’t drink much but still enjoys the occasional gin. And with the likes of Opihr and Edinburgh Gin joining the fun on this clock-shaped advent calendar, you’re set to have a very merry Christmas.
What are the highlights?
The adorable slogans for each ‘hour’ on the clock make this advent calendar 10x more fun – and the clock actually works too!
How do I get my hands on Little Boys Room’s Gin O Clock Refillable Advent Calendar?
The Gin O Clock Refillable Advent Calendar is available for £99.95 from Not On The High Street.
Costco's Gin Advent Calendar
Costco has put together a bumper collection of flavoured and classic gins just in time for Christmas – and at £59.89 for the whole calendar, you’ll only be paying £2.50 per bottle.
What’s included in Costco’s Gin Advent Calendar?
Costco’s Gin Advent Calendar will include 24 miniature bottles of gin, from well-known brands including Beefeater, Hendrick’s, Greenalls and Sipsmith. It’s basically a crash course in gin drinking.
What are the highlights?
There are some delightful sounding flavours included in the calendar. We’re particularly excited for the Aber Falls Welsh Orange Marmalade Gin, which sounds positively delicious.
How do I get my hands on Costco’s Gin Advent Calendar?
You can order the Costco Gin Advent Calendar straight from Costco’s UK Website for £59.89.
That Boutique-y Gin Company Advent Calendar
That Boutique-y Gin Company bottle delicious gins from the world’s best distillers, so their advent calendar is bound to be an incredible offering of flavours.
What’s included in That Boutique-y Gin Company’s Advent Calendar?
That Boutique-y Gin Company have partnered with Drinks by the Dram to create their amazing advent calendar, which features 24 30ml drams of gin from some of the best distillers from around the globe.
What are the highlights?
Where do we begin – there are so many lip-smacking flavours on offer that it’s hard to pick some of the calendar’s highlights. Some exciting (but peculiar) ones on offer include a chocolate orange gin, fresh rain (?) gin, and a cold-brew coffee gin.
How do I get my hands on That Boutique-y Gin Company’s Advent Calendar?
The calendar is currently available to pre-order from Master of Malt online for £49.95, with an estimated dispatch date of the 15th of October.
The Gin Advent Cracker
If you like your advent calendars a bit more unorthodox, you’ll definitely be interested in this unique cracker design, full of 24 miniature gins.
What’s included in The Gin Advent Cracker?
24 delicious gins from a selection of well-known and smaller brands, all served in a generous 5cl bottle so you can enjoy a different drink every night in December.
What are the highlights?
There are some real classics in this calendar (e.g. Edinburgh gin and Tanqueray London Dry Gin) alongside some lesser known brands like Lone Wolf Dry Gin, the spin-off product of craft beer brand Brew Dog.
How do I get my hands on The Gin Advent Cracker?
You can now order The Gin Advent Cracker from The Pip Stop for £124.99. The slightly more expensive price is reflected in the bigger bottle sizes for all the gin samples.
Virgin Wines’ Gin Advent Calendar
Virgin Wines’ wine advent calendar has sold out for the last three years, and this year they’ve launched a gin advent calendar to compete with the best.
What’s included in Virgin Wines’ Gin Advent Calendar?
Virgin Wines’ gin advent calendar is packed with 24 different premium gins handpicked for their quality and variety. The calendar also includes a variety of gin styles, so by Christmas day you’ll be able to pick out your Old Tom from your London Dry.
What are the highlights?
Virgin Wines’ have made sure to mix it up when it comes to the types of gin included in the calendar: while there are some from well-known companies such as Sipsmith and Edinburgh Gin, you’ll also have the chance to discover some more unique brands, including the Japanese inspired Kokoro Gin.
How do I get my hands on Virgin Wines’ Gin Advent Calendar?
You can reserve your Virgin Wines’ Gin Advent Calendar for £10 from the Virgin Wines website, and then pay the rest of the money (another £79.99) when the calendar is dispatched in November.
Images: Courtesy of brands