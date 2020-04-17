30 gins (and low-alcohol stand-ins) taste-tested by the Stylist team
From Hendricks to Pinkster, there’s a gin for everyone (we know, we tried them all).
Fishers Gin Original
Alessia: “It’s very botanical with a strong aniseed taste. This would be perfect with an unflavoured tonic water and cucumber, but if you are a gin amateur I’d suggest you try it” (£39.95, fishersgin.com). Alessia: “It’s very botanical with a strong aniseed taste. This would be perfect with an unflavoured tonic water and cucumber, but if you are a gin amateur I’d suggest you try it” (£39.95, fishersgin.com).
Atopia Wild Blossom
Amy: “Being sober needn’t be a compromise with the fresh apple notes and subtle smokiness. Mix with orange bitters and soda water for a delightful alternative old fashioned” (£24, masterofmalt.com).
Fatty’s Organic
Charlotte: “This is best served with a light tonic and a slice of grapefruit; very refreshing and crisp with notes of dill” (£45, fattysorganicspirits.cm).
Aviation American
Colin: “Smooth and subtle, this craft gin casts citrus in a starring role. It’s A-list but cool about it, just like its owner, Ryan Reynolds” (£26.99, drinksupermarket.com).
Sipsmith London Dry
Francesca: “This kickstarted the Sipsmith brand (and the gin revolution) and quite honestly served with a pink Fever-Tree, lime and ice is an elegant delight” (£29, sipsmith.com).
Ceder’s
Steven: “This no-alcohol alternative perfectly hit the mark with no synthetic aftertaste, which some do have (£20, waitrose.com).
Bathtub
Megan: “I made some bramble cocktails with fresh blackberries which really highlighted the juniper and sweet orange notes. The coriander is also quite strong so may not be for everyone.” (£31, masterofmalt.com).
Ealing
Claire: “Although packing a punch, the 11 botanicals work together in harmony to provide a considerably well-balanced and refreshing flavour” (£44.50, ealingdistillery.co.uk).
Bloom Raspberry & Rose
Jenny: “Pretend like summer is just around the corner (please) by skipping the tonic and topping this fruity number with prosecco” (£25, tesco.com).
Chase Hedgerow Elderflower
Amy: “With elderflowers picked from the wilds of Herefordshire, this sweet, floral gin requires only soda and a slice of lemon to make a fragrant summer cocktail” (£38.50, johnlewis.com).
Monkey 47
Michelle: “With full-on juniper flavours, my glass was enhanced with a slice of cucumber and a Thai red curry on the side” (£50, fortnumandmason.com).
Porter’s Tropical Old Tom
Meena: “Made in Aberdeen, guava and white tea give this the taste of sunnier climes – garnish with passion fruit and be transported” (£31,shop.theginkin.com).
Cambridge Distillery Elderflower
Sue: “Smooth, subtle and tantalising as it went down – you could try with tonic, but tbh it was fab on its own, and I am not usually a gin drinker! (£29.99, shop.theginkin.com).
Canaïma
Gemma: “Enjoy the tangy flavour with grapefruit soda while doing good – 10% of profits go towards reforestation of the Amazon” (£34.45, thewhiskyexchange.com).
Chapel Down Bacchus
Helen: “The best companion for champagne in a French 75, this gin has hints of elderflower and lemon” (£40, majestic.co.uk).
Hendrick’s Lunar
Lisa: “Inspired by the moon, this limited-edition gin is light and smooth. Perfect for novice gin drinkers” (£47, harveynichols.com).
58Gin’s Make Your Own
Alix: “Choose your own flavours, botanicals and colour and this East London distillery will deliver two personalised bottles to your door – clever” (£99, 58gin.com).
Kokoro
Hannah: “Sansho berries are the crown ingredient in Kokoro’s light and citrusy London Dry; they also do a subtle cherry blossom liqueur (£30, kokorogin.com).
Zymurgorium Marmalade
Sarah: “I tried this Marmalade Gin neat on ice and the zest of orange really comes through, fruity but still bitter” (£29.95, zymurgorium.com).
No.3 London Dry
Helen: “This has a real bite to it and is jammed with citrusy goodness. Drink with a slice of grapefruit and a stick of rosemary” (£36, bbr.com).
Zealots Heart
Chloe: “Brewdog’s bottle is the perfect gin for tonic and a squeeze of lemon; the simple juniper and citrus botanicals are strong but anything but basic” (£30, brewdog.com).
Portobello Road Butter
Polly: “Did I expect a butter gin to force its way into my repertoire of go-to gins? In a word, no. But its subtle creaminess complements the clean floral notes” (£30, portobelloroadgin.com).
Seven Crofts
Rosanna: “Opulent in both design and taste, its Highlands heritage is reflected in notes of juniper and hints of warm woodiness. Match with tonic and a slice of orange” (£40, highlandliquorcompany.com)
Willow CBD
Terry: “Drink this low-alcohol spirit with tonic and ice for a slight taste of pineapple and lime” (£30, thedrinkshop.com),
Haysmith’s Mango & Passionfruit
Lauren: “This tropical-flavoured gin is just as refreshing as you’d imagine. Pair it with tonic water to let the fruity flavours do the talking” (£15.99, aldi.co.uk).
Pinkster
“A crisp-tasting spirit with a delicate hint of fruit. Drink with Franklin & Sons tonic, chuck in a raspberry and a sprig of mint” (£35, pinkstergin.com).
Salcombe Island Queen
Nicole: “Tropical gin is not a combo I would have ever thought would work, but you’re hit with flavours of pineapple, mango and coconut. This limited-edition bottle is perfect for a gin lover who’s tried everything (£65, salcombegin.com).
Cambridge Distillery Japanese
Sophie: “With shiso leaf, yuzu and sesame, this Japanese inspired gin is great with regular tonic and a slice of pink grapefruit. Or drink straight over ice to really savour the flavours” (£65, shop.theginkin.com).
Silent Pool Rose Expression
Ella: “This was like jumping into a fresh-water swimming pool. Citrusy, dry and crisp, it’s perfect for all those who have overdone the botanicals recently” (£37, silentpooldistillers.com).
Sipling Alcohol Free Gin & Tonic
Tom: “I’m not really one for non-alcoholic pre-made drinks but this was lovely with notes subtle bitterness and classic gin botanicals. Yum” (£19.49 for six, sipling.com).