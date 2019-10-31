When it comes to buying Christmas presents (yes, we’re already thinking about them), it’s easy to get sucked in to the same gift-giving patterns year in, year out. So when it comes to your gin-obsessed friend (and we’ve all got one) it’s easy to reach for the newest flavoured gin on the shelf.

While there’s nothing wrong with keeping it simple – especially with the sheer variety of gin flavours on offer these days – sometimes it’s nice to spice things up a bit and buy someone a uniquely wonderful present.

We’ve already taken a look at all the fantastic gin advent calendars available for 2019, but now it’s time to look forward to the big day itself with our pick of the best boozy gifts for the gin lover in your life.