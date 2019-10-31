Make this Christmas extra-special with Stylist’s hand-picked selection of gin-filled gifts.
When it comes to buying Christmas presents (yes, we’re already thinking about them), it’s easy to get sucked in to the same gift-giving patterns year in, year out. So when it comes to your gin-obsessed friend (and we’ve all got one) it’s easy to reach for the newest flavoured gin on the shelf.
While there’s nothing wrong with keeping it simple – especially with the sheer variety of gin flavours on offer these days – sometimes it’s nice to spice things up a bit and buy someone a uniquely wonderful present.
We’ve already taken a look at all the fantastic gin advent calendars available for 2019, but now it’s time to look forward to the big day itself with our pick of the best boozy gifts for the gin lover in your life.
From gin & tonic crackers to the ultimate tasting set, these boozy gift sets are the perfect present for a festive Christmas day.
Gin & Tonic Christmas Crackers from Virgin Wines
The six festive crackers include in this handy gift set each include a 50ml bottle of gin and a can of Fever Tree tonic water. Featuring classic gins such as Bombay Sapphire and Whitley Neill, each cracker also includes the traditional paper hat and joke we all know and love.
You can reserve the Virgin Wines Gin & Tonic Christmas Crackers from the Virgin Wines website for £5 (total price £34.99).
Pickering’s Gin Baubles from John Lewis
This six pack of gin-filled baubles not only offer a selection of extra festive flavours, they double as decorations, too! From cranberry and figgy pudding to the questionable brussels sprouts flavour, these little treasures are sure to be a festive treat.
You can buy the Pickering’s Gin Baubles from the John Lewis website now.
The Chocolate & Gin Gift Collection from Hotel Chocolat
Combine two glorious ingredients with this chocolate and gin gift set from Hotel Chocolat. Including two 50ml bottles of Hotel Chocolat’s small-batch cocoa gin distilled with Saint Lucian cocoa shells alongside a selection of gin truffles and chocolate “puddles”, this is a real treat.
You can buy The Chocolate & Gin Gift Collection for £20 from the Hotel Chocolat website now.
The Ian Buxton 101 Gins to Try Before You Die Tasting Set from Drinks By The Dram
This gift set from Drinks By The Dram includes a copy of Ian Buxton’s book 101 Gins To Try Before You Die, plus 10 of the featured gins to try. This one’s perfect for the friend looking to expand their gin tasting experience – and it’s basically two gifts in one.
You can buy the Ian Buxton 101 Gins to Try Before You Die Tasting Set for £59.95 from the Drinks By The Dram website now.
Gin In a Tin Co's Gin Infusion Gift Set from The Food Market
This Gin Infusion Set from The Food Market is a gift that will keep on giving long after the end of the Christmas season. Featuring botanical ingredients such as rose petals, allspice berries and pink peppercorn, you can either garnish a gin and tonic or infuse a whole bottle of gin to create your own flavour.
You can buy the Gin In a Tin Co’s Gin Infusion Gift Set for £23.99 from The Food Market website.
Images: Courtesy of brands