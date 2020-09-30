They’re chic, stylish and even available on the high street - these are the handled vases to add to your interiors wish list.
If you’ve got to the point where the vase you choose is just as important as the flowers you put in them, be prepared to appreciate this new trend.
Handled vases are so good, you’ll want to keep them as a showpiece in your home, whether there are flowers in them or not. The ancient Greeks used these double handed vessels (traditionally know as amphoras) to store oil, milk and wine. Now, though, they’re springing up all over the interiors sites as the latest must-have home accessory.
Of course there are many different modern day adaptations, with different shapes, sizes and handles coming into play. Take a look at social media consultant Candace Marie’s home (above) and you’ll spot the black handled vase. They’re fast becoming the home accessory du jour. With Anissa Kermiche’s ‘Love Handles’ double handled bum vase now an iconic cult buy, we’re not surprised these are popular too.
Greek inspired vases are appearing all over the high street, with H&M Home, Zara Home and Cos all have offering their own versions. We’ve picked the best handled vases for you to get your hands on.
Best handled vases
Zara Home
Fresh from the brand new Zara Home collaboration ‘Art & Deco Pottery’ with ceramicist Jade Paton, this rounded pot is our favourite from the collection.
Style on it’s own or use as a vase filled with colourful flowers to brighten up the dreariest of days.
Cos
Artist Marie Mickielssen has a selection of ceramics available online and in selected stores. This style will look effortlessly at home with a minimal house plant such as a Chinese Money Plant.
ABS Objects
Handmade in Tel Aviv, these stunning vases in pastel and neutral shades are a go-to when it comes to creating a talking point in the home. We guarantee every guest will ask where you got this beauty from.
HKliving
Dutch brand HKliving has this amazing black long handle style over at homeware hero site, Trouva. Imagine this with pampas grass or a white berry spray.
Freya Bramble Carter x Studio Krokalia
We know this one is a complete splurge, but you’ll keep it for a lifetime. Ceramicist Freya Bramble Carter has teamed up wth Greek-born, interior designers Studio Krokalia to create a trio of stunning vases. This yellow and green style will take pride of place on the mantel.
Shop Freya Bramble Carter x Studio Krokalia banana baucis pot at 8 Holland Street, £550
The Conran Shop
Handcrafted in Puglia, Italy and designed by Nicole Fasano, this cobalt blue glossy pot if the perfect addition to any tablescape. As a vase, jug or just for show – you’ll love this forever.
Shop The Conray Shop Ceramiche Nicola Fasano tall handles vase in glazed terracotta at Selfridges, £85
Broste Copenhagen
This stoneware vase is perfect for those who have a neutrally decorated home. Add wild flowers to this rustic-look style and your lounge, bedroom or kitchen will be complete.
Opening image: Marks and Spencer
All other images: courtesy of brands