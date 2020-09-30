Greek style handled vases are the homeware trend stealing the limelight right now

They’re chic, stylish and even available on the high street - these are the handled vases to add to your interiors wish list.

If you’ve got to the point where the vase you choose is just as important as the flowers you put in them, be prepared to appreciate this new trend. 

Handled vases are so good, you’ll want to keep them as a showpiece in your home, whether there are flowers in them or not. The ancient Greeks used these double handed vessels (traditionally know as amphoras) to store oil, milk and wine. Now, though, they’re springing up all over the interiors sites as the latest must-have home accessory.

Of course there are many different modern day adaptations, with different shapes, sizes and handles coming into play. Take a look at social media consultant Candace Marie’s home (above) and you’ll spot the black handled vase. They’re fast becoming the home accessory du jour. With Anissa Kermiche’s ‘Love Handles’ double handled bum vase now an iconic cult buy, we’re not surprised these are popular too.

Greek inspired vases are appearing all over the high street, with H&M Home, Zara Home and Cos all have offering their own versions. We’ve picked the best handled vases for you to get your hands on.

Best handled vases

  • Zara Home

    Zara vase
    Home Home vase

    Fresh from the brand new Zara Home collaboration ‘Art & Deco Pottery’ with ceramicist Jade Paton, this rounded pot is our favourite from the collection. 

    Style on it’s own or use as a vase filled with colourful flowers to brighten up the dreariest of days. 

    Shop irregular Jade Paton vase, £89.99

    BUY NOW

  • Cos

    Cos pot
    Cos pot

    Artist Marie Mickielssen has a selection of ceramics available online and in selected stores. This style will look effortlessly at home with a minimal house plant such as a Chinese Money Plant.

    Shop Marie Michielssen plant pot with handles at Cos, £45

    BUY NOW

  • ABS Objects

    ABS Objects vase
    ABS Objects vase

    Handmade in Tel Aviv, these stunning vases in pastel and neutral shades are a go-to when it comes to creating a talking point in the home. We guarantee every guest will ask where you got this beauty from.

    Shop Mino vase at ABS Objects, £205

    BUY NOW

Opening image: Marks and Spencer

All other images: courtesy of brands

