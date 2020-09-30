If you’ve got to the point where the vase you choose is just as important as the flowers you put in them, be prepared to appreciate this new trend.

Handled vases are so good, you’ll want to keep them as a showpiece in your home, whether there are flowers in them or not. The ancient Greeks used these double handed vessels (traditionally know as amphoras) to store oil, milk and wine. Now, though, they’re springing up all over the interiors sites as the latest must-have home accessory.