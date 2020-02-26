The Warner Bros. Harry Potter Studios just keep getting better and better. At first, Potterheads could only get their magical fix in the lowly Great Hall (joking - we live for the Great Hall) and entertain themselves with a sip of Butterbeer. But now, there’s practically every part of the films on offer for you to explore, the latest of which is the sinister Slytherin common room. We get chills just thinking about it.

From 3 April it’ll all be there to see with your very own eyes – the imposing fireplace and sofas where Ron’s magical transformation began to wear off, costumes from some of the (mostly) evil Malfoy family, and a sea of snake-green banners.

When envisioning the Slytherin common room, Production Designer Stuart Craig wanted a very different atmosphere to the warm colours of Gryffindor so designed the set to look like a dungeon carved out of solid rock. We get chills just thinking about it.

