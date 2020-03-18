We think you’ll agree that we could all do with a little ray of sunshine in this strange time, so what better inspiration to keep ourselves busy than joy-inducing hobbies you can do at home? Because that’s the best news: all 10 of the top results are things you can do inside and won’t put you or anyone else at harm while COVID-19 is lurking about.

Coming top of the list is baking (check out some of our favourite recipes) with knitting in second place, something which has seen a revival in the last few years.

Creative pastimes like cross-stitch, painting and photography are all also popular. While gardening, which could be done in your own garden or tending to plants and seeds inside, is especially relevant at the moment thanks to its proven ability to calm us down and boost mood.