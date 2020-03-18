Life

Best hobbies to do at home while self-isolating

Megan Murray
In the age of coronavirus, the struggle is real to find interesting things to do when self-isolating. Luckily the UK’s best hobbies can all be done at home, so pass the knitting needles

At first the idea of working from home, getting some early nights and the chance to read that book you never got around to starting didn’t sound too bad. But as the uncertainty around how long we’ll be self-isolating for continues, we’re starting to run out of ideas for ways to keep ourselves entertained for the next few weeks (or months).

It seems, though, that the answer has been in front of us all along. In a non coronavirus-related study, Love Crafts (a community for crafters and makers) has surveyed 5,000 of its members to find out which hobbies make them feel happiest. 

We think you’ll agree that we could all do with a little ray of sunshine in this strange time, so what better inspiration to keep ourselves busy than joy-inducing hobbies you can do at home? Because that’s the best news: all 10 of the top results are things you can do inside and won’t put you or anyone else at harm while COVID-19 is lurking about.

Coming top of the list is baking (check out some of our favourite recipes) with knitting in second place, something which has seen a revival in the last few years.

Creative pastimes like cross-stitch, painting and photography are all also popular. While gardening, which could be done in your own garden or tending to plants and seeds inside, is especially relevant at the moment thanks to its proven ability to calm us down and boost mood

Best hobbies to do at home

The list also has some pretty heavy nods towards sustainability, featuring activities like upcycling and clothes-making.

You can find the full list of best hobbies to do at home below, we hope it gives you some inspiration:

  1. Baking
  2. Knitting
  3. Photography
  4. Painting
  5. Playing a musical instrument
  6. Gardening
  7. Reading
  8. Cross-stitch
  9. Upcycling
  10. Clothes-making

Images: Unsplash

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

