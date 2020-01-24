Best Horror films and series on Netflix
- Megan Murray
Looking at a weekend free from plans? Hole up and settle in for a night of the scariest films and series Netflix has to offer. From Fractured and Typewriter to Eli and In The Tall Grass, do you dare watch these horrors alone?
Are you the kind of person who really, truly just loves getting a fright? For some, there’s nothing better than a good old scared-out-of-your-skin moment provided by a terrifying horror film. And when it comes to finding something to watch, there’s always something on Netflix to keep us entertained.
From Netflix original horror films to the classic terrifying titles such as Carrie and American Psycho, the streaming platform has got all we need and more to have a suitably scary evening.
Snuggle up on the sofa under a million blankets and get ready to press play… if you dare.
The Ghost Bride
Set in 1890s colonial Malaysia, a young woman is offered the change to eradicate her family’s extensive debt, and all she has to do is marry the son of a rich family. The only problem? Oh, he’s already dead.
As a ghost bride she’s expected to honour his memory, and be haunted by him for the rest of her life. But as she becomes closer to her husband’s spirit she realises his death isn’t as it seems, and embarks on a quest to find out what really happened to him. This series is released 23 January.
October Faction
Developed from the macabre comics by Steve Niles, October Faction is a horror series with a humorous twist. Wife and husband team, Deloris and Fred, are not only partners in life but in work, too. However, their job isn’t exactly a run of the mill 9-5. Together they are monster hunters, and their teenage kids are forced to follow them on their quest to find out more about the demons that haunt their world, and why. Released 23 January.
Fractured
When Ray Monroe (Sam Worthington) and his wife Joanne (Lily Rabe) rush their daughter Peri to the emergency room after she hurts her arm in a nasty fall, everything seems pretty straightforward. That is until Peri, accompanied by Joanne, is taken down to the basement to have a scan, and Ray passes out from exhaustion.
Upon waking, Joanne and Peri are nowhere to be seen, and seem to have disappeared from the face of the earth, prompting Ray to launch a frantic search for the pair. But it turns out everything is not as it seems, as shaken viewers have pointed out on Twitter.
“I’m watching Fractured on Netflix and I have absolutely NO IDEA what is happening… on the edge of my seat atm! If it’s good enough to tweet about it before you even finish it, you KNOW you gotta check it out!” tweeted one.
Another added: “If you haven’t watched Fractured on Netflix, watch it.”
Consider us sold.
Eli
This one ticks all the boxes when it comes to a crowd-pleasing horror. Creepy children? Tick. House in the middle of nowhere? Tick. Scary hallucinations and figures in the dark? Tick, tick, tick.
Told from the perspective of the film’s title character Eli as he undergoes treatment for a mysterious auto-immune disease, this one looks completely terrifying – and we can’t wait for its release on 18 October.
In the Tall Grass
Netflix have pulled off another Stephen King spectacular, this time adapting the 2012 novella he co-wrote with Joe Hill. In the Tall Grass follows a pregnant woman and her brother’s decision to step into a never ending field of tall grass after hearing cries for help from a young boy.
However, once inside they realise the field is much harder to leave than they thought, and everything in it seems hell bent on coming after them.
The Bye Bye Man
When strange things start happening to a group of three friends from university, like objects turning up unexplained in their house or a growing cough that won’t seem to shift, they have no way of knowing what’s coming.
But as the hallucinations grow worse and freak accident deaths start happening to the people around them, they investigate into the mysterious curse of The Bye Bye Man and realise that those who know of him, are automatically doomed.
The Perfection
Allison Williams (you might remember her from Jordan Peele’s Get Out and Lena Dunham’s Girls), is becoming an old hand at this horror thing. As the star of The Perfection, one of Netflix’s new original horror films, Williams plays a cellist locked in a fiercely competitive battle for supremacy at a prestigious musical school. Billed as Get Out meets Black Swan, it has been dubbed so terrifying and unsettling by fans that it made viewers physically sick.
This might be down to the movie’s many, many scenes of gross-out horror, violent illness and a thrilling shock ending featuring a meat cleaver. “Ya’ll want crazy? Watch The Perfection in Netflix. It’s so sick it makes me sick,” one fan wrote on Twitter.
The Silence
Like A Quiet Place, The Silence is a horror movie about sound. Don’t make one, basically, because that’s when the monsters will get you. Though A Quiet Place is the superior film, The Silence is the best kind of ‘B movie’, taking a stellar cast (Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto and Stanley Tucci) and allowing to make a three course meal out of familiar material.
The thrill of this horror movie isn’t in the twists and turns themselves, because if you’ve watched A Quiet Place they’ll be familiar to you. It’s in watching this great cast serve up low-impact, low-budget horror in a fun and engaging way.
Read Stylist’s full review of The Silence here.
Bird Box
45 million people watched Bird Box over the Christmas break. 45 million people! Were you one of them?
The horror film, directed by Susanne Bier and featuring a star-studded cast including Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson and Moonlight’s Trevante Rhodes, was about surviving a post-apocalyptic world in which supernatural forces targeted anyone who went out in public with their eyes uncovered. (Similar ground to The Silence and A Quiet Place, then.)
Typewriter
This Netflix original horror series hails from India and is a classic haunted house narrative with a chilling, thrilling twist. Typewriter follows three kids who spend their time ghost-hunting and telling scary stories in their neighbourhood in Goa. But when a new family moves into a haunted house, the kids learn that their playful antics are about to have serious real-world consequences.
The Haunting of Hill House
Based on a Shirley Jackson novel of the same name, The Haunting of Hill House terrified Netflix users when it launched in October 2018. The series has since been renewed, with a view to turning it into an anthology franchise.
The show boasted an incredibly talented cast (think Henry Thomas, Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Elizabeth Reaser, Kate Siegel and Oliver Jackson-Cohen), an emotionally-charged story, and a delapidated mansion simply filled to the brim with ghosts. All of which helped the show achieve its whopping 92% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Don’t Breathe
Don’t Breathe has achieved worldwide fame thanks to the fact that movie critics found it difficult watching it through to the end, which gives you an indication of its scare-factor.
When a young woman called Rocky takes desperate measures to secure a better life for her and her younger sister, she agrees to steal money from a wealthy, blind man in her area. But what looks to be a straight forward crime becomes a nightmare when her and her accomplices severely underestimate their victim.
Veronica
Set in 1991 Madrid, Veronica follows a teenage girl of the same name, who uses an Ouija board to make contact with her best friend’s late boyfriend during a solar eclipse.
At the exact moment of the eclipse, the glass cup used during the séance shatters and cuts Veronica’s finger, causing a drop of her blood to fall onto the Ouija board itself and, from that point on, she’s tormented by an evil supernatural force.
The Road
Potentially the most depressing film of all time, The Road gives a glimpse into life in a post-apocalyptic earth where the streets are deserted, food is scarce and civilisation has almost entirely melted away apart from rogue, vigilante groups thirsty for human blood. Sounds like fun, eh?
American Psycho
We can bet you already know the plot of this cult classic, which follows the sinister undertakings of Patrick Bateman, a city-dwelling high flyer with a thing for murder. Watch it again for the Eighties power dressing, Christian Bale’s flawless performance and appearances from Reese Witherspoon and Chloë Sevigny.
1922
Based on the short story by Stephen King, 1922 follows the haunted life of a man and his son after they conspire together to commit a bloody crime. Running from suspicion and the truth behind what they’ve done leads them both into a life of misery and regret.
The Nun
The Nun (which is a prequel to The Conjuring 2) tells the story of a team who head to the Vatican to investigate a young nun’s suicide. But once they uncover the order’s unholy secret, the abbey becomes home to a terrifying battle between the living and the dead.
Gerald’s Game
Starring Carla Gugino (San Andreas) and Bruce Greenwood (The People v. O. J. Simpson), the film sees a married couple head out to a remote holiday home in the woods for a spot of romance – but romance is the last thing on Gerald’s mind.
Brave enough to give it a go? Expect nothing but 103 minutes of terror, suspense and sundry freaky voices.
The Cabin in the Woods
When five friends decide to spend their weekend in a cabin in the woods in the middle of nowhere, little do they expect the horrors that await them. However, there’s far more to the ghoulish goings-on than meets the eye…
Starring Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth, Anna Hutchison, Fran Kranz and Jesse Williams, we guarantee you won’t guess the twist to this critically-acclaimed 2012 flick.
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
Starring Laura Linney and Tom Wilkinson, this is a serious nail-biter. After a priest performs a botched exorcism on a young girl, a lawyer takes on the case – and soon finds herself coming to believe his strange version of events.
When A Stranger Calls
When Jill Johnson (played by Camilla Belle) arrives at a lavish home for a baby-sitting job, she attracts the attentions of a prank caller – and he just won’t leave her alone. Expect things to escalate from scary to downright terrifying in this 2006 American horror film.
Clinical
Clinical sees a psychiatrist (played by Vinessa Shaw) trying to get her life back together by helping a new patient – but he has his own dreadfully terrifying story to tell…
I Am The Pretty Thing That Lives In The House
A nervous nurse finds herself in a house full of secrets as she cares for a retired horror writer. Starring Ruth Wilson and directed and written by Oz Perkins, this horror flick from 2016 has many twists and turns.
Carrie
This chilling adaptation of Stephen King’s horror novel from 1976 is a well-loved classic. Focused around Carrie White (Sissy Spacek), a shy high school student, who soon discovers she has powers she can’t control.
Hush
In this thriller, a deaf author (Kate Siegel) retreats to a solitary house in the middle of the woods. All seems well, until a masked man appears…
