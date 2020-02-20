If you’re a female horror fan, you’re almost certainly familiar with the drearily familiar tropes of the genre. Women almost always meet a bloody end, there are frequently scenes of sexual violence, and significant amounts of slut-shaming and objectification. This can make horror – whether it comes in the form of TV shows, books, or films – feel incredibly exclusionary.

But now a new vanguard of women fans are leading the way, making horror the accessible genre it should be. At the fore of this new front of loud and proud horror fans are podcasters – women making shows about real life murders, discussing feminist interpretations of the genre and creating brilliant pieces of audio fiction.