Picture the scene: you’re on holiday, and you’ve just arrived at your fancy hotel for check-in. As you step inside the entrance hall, you take in the freshly cut flowers, the plush drapes, the fabulously ornate architecture high above as you turn your gaze skyward. But one thing captivates your senses above all else: a heavenly aroma drifting through the air.

If you’ve ever walked inside a ritzy establishment and been greeted by such a scent, then you’ll know just what we’re talking about. Truly, if we were granted superpowers for the day, one of our wishes would surely be the ability to bottle those elusive vapours forevermore. And back in the real world, we’d seriously consider packing our bags and setting up home in a luxury suite, just as Coco Chanel once did at the Ritz.

But even when a swanky getaway is out of reach, recreating the scents of fancy hotels in your own living space is totally possible. With that in mind, Stylist Loves spoke to the finest establishments in London to uncover the trade secrets behind their sweetest-smelling fragrances; what they use, why they use it, and most importantly, where we can buy the exact same products. From beautifully bottled perfumes to bespoke aromatherapy candles, discover the scent secrets of the city’s swishiest hotels below. And breathe…