The best indoor and outdoor plant subscription boxes that deliver all over the UK

It’s time to turn your home into a DIY jungle with one of these plant and gardening subscription boxes.

From big statement plants that look fantastic on Instagram, to growing fruit and veg indoors, to the multitude of health benefits that come hand-in-hand with looking after plants at home, there’s a lot to be said for wearing that ‘crazy plant lady’ badge with pride.

But, when it comes to choosing which plants to decorate our homes and gardens with, we often find ourselves spoiled for choice – and we can’t take them all home. Not always, anyway. Which is why we’re more than happy to put our gardening dreams in the hands of… well, in the hands of the experts.

That’s right: these plant and gardening subscription services are here to ensure you get your leafy kicks each month. 

And, better still, your plants will be delivered right to your door, with plenty of handy tips and advice on how to (ahem) keep them alive, too.

Bloombox

Fancy receiving a surprise low-maintenance houseplant each month (or every quarter, depending on your preference)? Better still, do you fancy receiving a surprise low-maintenance houseplant each month that comes with its very own – and very gorgeous – ceramic pot? Then Bloombox’s subscription service is definitely for you!

Prices start at £35 a month. Find out more here.

Lazy Flora

Lazy Flora offers a monthly delivery service tailored to you, which means you can decide whether you fancy receiving indoor or outdoor plants – or even a combination of the two. And animal lovers needn’t fear, either: there are plenty of pet-friendly options available, too.

Prices start from £15 a month. Find out more here.

Romeo & Succulent

If you sign up to Romeo & Succulent’s subscription service, each month will see a unique cactus or succulent species – complete with a stylish pot to match – delivered to your door in plastic-free packaging.

Prices start from £20 a month. Find out more here.

Canopy Plants

Canopy Plants truly has something to suit all budgets, even offering a shoestring subscription for those plant lovers on a tight budget.

Prices start from £10 a month. Find out more here.

Leaf Envy

Leaf Envy makes plant parenthood easier than ever, delivering one surprise plant (with or without a pot, depending on which service you select) to your door every month, two months, or three months.

Prices start at £20 a month (although discounts are available for those who prepay). Find out more here.

