Lazy Flora offers a monthly delivery service tailored to you, which means you can decide whether you fancy receiving indoor or outdoor plants – or even a combination of the two. And animal lovers needn’t fear, either: there are plenty of pet-friendly options available, too.

Prices start from £15 a month. Find out more here.

Romeo & Succulent

If you sign up to Romeo & Succulent’s subscription service, each month will see a unique cactus or succulent species – complete with a stylish pot to match – delivered to your door in plastic-free packaging.

Prices start from £20 a month. Find out more here.

Canopy Plants