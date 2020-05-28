The UK’s best ice lollies, as ranked by die-hard ice lolly fans

When summer hits and the sun is shining, there’s nothing better than fishing around in your pockets for some spare change, dashing off to your local corner shop, and staring intently into the depths of their chest freezer.

There, buried beneath the frosted glass, you’ll find an array of old favourites: the Calippos, the Fabs, the Twisters, the Feasts, the Mini Milks. Each one lies waiting to be scooped out and liberated from its icy prison. Each is desperate to accompany you on your (socially distanced) walk in the park. And each claims to be the best ice lolly of them all.

But which one is really worth your time? After much discussion, I’ve come up with a definitive (read: entirely subjective) ranking of the UK’s best ice lollies.