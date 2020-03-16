There are few things lovelier in life than an indie bookshop: the joy of being surrounded by so many unread stories, the sense of calm, and, of course, the shelves stacked high with books old and new, pre-loved and ready-to-be-loved, rare and antiquarian.

But despite seeing an encouraging resurgence in support for independent bookshops in recent years, they’ve recently been put at risk by – you guessed it – coronavirus. With many people self-isolating and others becoming increasingly anxious to avoid spaces that are too crowded or overly cosy, these treasure troves are likely to be hit hard.