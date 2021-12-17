Exchanging Christmas cards is a historical tradition of the holiday with the first one ever sent dating back to 1534. Fast forward a few years to 2021 and it has stood the test of time, with Hallmark estimating 1.3 billion Christmas cards are sent each year. The holiday card ritual became commercialised in 1843 when civil servant Sir Henry Cole commissioned John Callcott Horsley to create the first mass-produced Christmas card in the world.

Now, the exchange of cards with loved ones, neighbours and even work colleagues is a popular way to induce the festive spirit – often with a few Christmas bops in the background while you put pen to paper.