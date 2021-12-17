The best independent brands to get your Christmas cards from this year
Picking the perfect Christmas card can be a challenge, but if you’re looking for something different this year, then why not shop independent for your season’s greeting? Supporting smaller businesses can be a great gift this Christmas.
Exchanging Christmas cards is a historical tradition of the holiday with the first one ever sent dating back to 1534. Fast forward a few years to 2021 and it has stood the test of time, with Hallmark estimating 1.3 billion Christmas cards are sent each year. The holiday card ritual became commercialised in 1843 when civil servant Sir Henry Cole commissioned John Callcott Horsley to create the first mass-produced Christmas card in the world.
Now, the exchange of cards with loved ones, neighbours and even work colleagues is a popular way to induce the festive spirit – often with a few Christmas bops in the background while you put pen to paper.
This year we have created a diverse, sustainable and independent list for all of your Christmas card wishes.
Avila Diana's Christmas Cards
These Christmas cards are from Avila Diana, a company founded with the goal to overcome stereotypes. They are perfect for those who strive for sustainability too.
Kinshipped eco-friendly Christmas cards
These Christmas cards are perfect for the eco-conscious buyer, with minimalist designs and a luxury feel as well as being printed on acid-free paper stock.
The Black Card Company
This amazing card is perfect for the festive period and showcases the diversity of Christmas beautifully.
The Playful Indian's Have a Desi Christmas
If you’re looking for the perfect Christmas cards for your South Asian friends and family, The Playful Indian has got you covered with these hilarious cards.
Paper Parade Christmas Baubles
Paper Parade has created a stunning original design for their luxury Christmas collection this year. A green Christmas tree with contrasting pink baubles will look fabulous on any mantlepiece.
So Just Handmade Fabric Christmas Cards
These beautiful recycled Christmas cards are hand-embroidered and made with sari fabric. They are made by a Fair Trade Cooperative in Bangladesh and come with a handmade card envelope too.
Sarah Ray If I Must Christmas Card
If you’ve got someone in your circle who finds it hard to get into the festive spirit, this card may bring a smile to their face. ‘If I must’ can sum up the season for those of us who are grown up but are stuck attending a Christmas full of little ones.
Images: courtesy of brands