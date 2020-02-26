4 easy-care flowering houseplants to bring a piece of spring into your home

There truly is a houseplant for every interior need. Whether you’re looking for something big and bold to liven-up a tired corner or need a leafy-pal to add that certain something to your desk, there’s so many varieties and styles to choose from.

But when it comes to flowering houseplants, things get a little trickier. Flowering plants are, of course, notoriously difficult to look after; unlike those houseplants which just need a little bit of water every now and then, flowering plants generally require a bit more attention.

However, that doesn’t mean you should let your lack of plant skills keep you from picking up one of these beautiful plants. Sure, some of them may require a lot of effort, but there are a select few which are actually pretty easy to care for – and they’ll add a splash of colour to your home as February draws to a close and spring arrives.