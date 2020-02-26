4 easy-care flowering houseplants to bring a piece of spring into your home

As February draws to a close, take your pick of these beautiful flowering houseplants to celebrate the arrival of spring and add some colour to your home.

There truly is a houseplant for every interior need. Whether you’re looking for something big and bold to liven-up a tired corner or need a leafy-pal to add that certain something to your desk, there’s so many varieties and styles to choose from.

But when it comes to flowering houseplants, things get a little trickier. Flowering plants are, of course, notoriously difficult to look after; unlike those houseplants which just need a little bit of water every now and then, flowering plants generally require a bit more attention.

However, that doesn’t mean you should let your lack of plant skills keep you from picking up one of these beautiful plants. Sure, some of them may require a lot of effort, but there are a select few which are actually pretty easy to care for – and they’ll add a splash of colour to your home as February draws to a close and spring arrives.

Here, we’ve picked out four of the most beautiful plants which also happen to be straightforward to care for, making it easy to bring a bit of spring into your home.

  • Oxalis Triangularis

    Oxalis Triangularis from Beards & Daisies, £13.99.
    These brightly-coloured plants are nicknamed purple shamrocks because of their distinctive leaves, which close at night and open again in the morning. In spring, however, the flowers become the star of the show, with trumpet-shaped blooms in pink or white appearing from among the foliage. The best bit? It’s really easy to care for – all you need to do is provide it with indirect light and water it when the top of the soil becomes dry to the touch. 

  • Peace Lily

    Peace Lily from Patch Plants, £20.
    These plants are famous among the houseplant community for their large, glossy leaves and graceful white flowers. Just like the Oxalis Triangularis, the Peace Lily flowers in spring, producing simple white blooms which look a bit like extended leaves rather than a petal-like shape. To keep your Peace Lily happy, just provide it with a good water once a week – she’s not particularly fussy about the light conditions, either.

  • Anthurium

    Anthurium from Patch Plants, £20.
    If you’re looking for a plant that’ll brighten up a tired corner of your home, look no further than the trusty Anthurium, whose flowers come in colours including pink, red and yellow. With its large, glossy leaves and brightly coloured flowers, this one’s a winner for spring: give your Anthurium a regular watering and plenty of light and they’ll be happy as a clam, flowering for around three months out of the year.

  • Kalanchoe

    Kalanchoe from Waitrose Garden, £8.99.
    The humble Kalanchoe may be a bit more understated than the other plants on this list, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a great option for someone looking to add a bit of colour to their home this spring. Give your Kalanchoe some bright (but indirect) light and allow the compost to dry out between waterings, and they’ll flower every spring.

