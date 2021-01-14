IGTV: 7 Instagram Lives to catch up with in lockdown, including Marian Keyes and Rupi Kaur
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Looking to pass the time with some thought-provoking content in lockdown? You should definitely catch up with one of these engaging Instagram Live videos from people such as poet Rupi Kaur and novelist Marian Keyes.
How’s lockdown three going? Already binged Bridgerton? Listened to 50 new podcast episodes on your daily walks? Mastered how to do a handstand in your living room? Finished the pile of books on your bedside table?
Yep, bordeom has well and truly hit a lot of us at this stage in the pandemic.
If you’re looking for a new way to stimulate your mind, learn new things, engage with people and keep entertained, you might want to tune into the Instagram Lives that people are recording right now. And if you miss the original recordings, many of them are usually posted onto IGTV afterward so you can catch up.
We’ve rounded up some of the best Instagram Lives that you can go and watch right now.
Reflect and set intentions with Rupi Kaur
Novel writing with Marian Keyes
Get your beauty fix with Stylist's Sink Sessions
Learn about sustainability with Aja Baber
Get some fitness motivation from Strong Women
Take a deep breath with Fearne Cotton
Take on the 28-day challenge with Alice Liveing
Top images: Getty