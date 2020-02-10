Pinterest has long been heralded as the ultimate place of inspiration for anything creative – and interior design comes top of the list. For many, when planning to redecorate their home, one of the first things they do is to create a new Pinterest board and collect all of their ideas in one place.

But although it’s great that you can search for your favourite interior style and be instantly flooded with thousands of images, or even input products you’ve been thinking of purchasing to see them together, following a curated list of those in the know will mean you’re up to date with the newest interior trends and tips. What’s not to love about that?

So, if you’re already following some of the best interior influencers that Instagram has to offer, then make sure you get to know these Pinterest heavy weights, too. We reckon you’ll be re-pinning like nobody’s business, as soon as you’ve got them on your radar.