Best interior design and home décor Pinterest accounts to follow

Megan Murray
These interior design and home décor Pinterest accounts are everything your home re-vamp has been waiting for. 

Pinterest has long been heralded as the ultimate place of inspiration for anything creative – and interior design comes top of the list. For many, when planning to redecorate their home, one of the first things they do is to create a new Pinterest board and collect all of their ideas in one place.

But although it’s great that you can search for your favourite interior style and be instantly flooded with thousands of images, or even input products you’ve been thinking of purchasing to see them together, following a curated list of those in the know will mean you’re up to date with the newest interior trends and tips. What’s not to love about that?

So, if you’re already following some of the best interior influencers that Instagram has to offer, then make sure you get to know these Pinterest heavy weights, too. We reckon you’ll be re-pinning like nobody’s business, as soon as you’ve got them on your radar. 

  • Emily Henderson Design

    A fan of a light and bright aesthetic, Emily Henderson’s account is full of inspiration for those who like a simple background with characterful touches layered on top.

    Henderson is a designer, stylist, author and TV host and has her own interiors blog, so she’s more than just a fun follow. She really knows her stuff and puts a lot of effort into meticulously creating and sorting Pinterest boards by room, vibe and products, so you’ll have tangible ‘must-dos’ after looking at her account. 

    Check it out

  • Bigger Than The Three Of Us

    When Ashley and her husband bought a rundown house in Missouri, USA, and were faced with the task of redoing it from scratch, she decided to start documenting their experience. From the shell that they started with six years ago, the artfully designed masterpiece they’re left with today is hardly recognisable. 

    Thanks to the spaciousness of their house, Ashley has been able to do lots of experimenting, which makes her account great for pouring over. From the feature staircase pictured above to the tiled kitchen, she mixes vintage touches with modern trends to create a one-of-a-kind sophisticated style.

    Check it out

  • A Whimsy Wonderland

    Best friends Jen and Cort love all things colourful. From their sense of style to their dream interior goals, everything has a similar theme of bright, bold and usually clashing. Their joint Pinterest account does feature some updates from their own homes, like the picture above, but they also share a LOT of inspiration images, too. 

    Check it out

  • Victorian Road Restoration

    It’s so satisfying to watch a house transform, and Lucy and Dan’s journey with their Victorian home is particularly fascinating. They’ve used some really interesting techniques, such as a dark wooden effect on the bedroom walls, a mix of different tiles and an industrial look in the kitchen, making each room look unique. 

    On the Victoria Road Restoration Pinterest account you’ll find, yes, pictures of the house itself, but also lots of fun ideas on rooms that often don’t often get as much attention. We love the fresh inspiration they provide for the laundry room, stairs and even the downstairs loo. 

    Check it out

Images: Victoria Road Restoration - Tom Bird / Pinterest

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

