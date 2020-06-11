These homeware pieces are so popular, they sell out as soon as they’re restocked – you’ll see why…

Our homes have become our sanctuaries even more than ever lately. It’s no surprise then that everyone has been paying more attention to their interiors. According to Pinterest, searches for wall art has risen by 705% – it seems staring at a blank wall isn’t on anyone’s agenda right now. Rightly so, considering the likes of Swedish illustrator, Astrid Wilson (who has already collaborated with Brit brand Rixo) is proving a hit with her punchy floral prints. Pinterest also revealed that searches for supporting small brands has increased to 11x the usual amount over the past few months, proving people’s shopping habits may be shifting to lesser-known, independent brands.

Luckily the unique creatives and small businesses are the ones that are reining supreme when it comes to fashion and homeware right now. We’ve seen an influx of Instagram on certain brands – more specifically, certain items – proving so popular this summer, some of them have already sold out. The Matilda Goad now iconic clam shell bowl has a two week waiting list, along with London-brand Siren’s handmade candles that sold out within ten minutes the last time they were restocked. You may think not many pieces are worth getting in a virtual queue for, but we guarantee once you see these you’ll change your mind. It’s time to welcome the interior items that have reached instant cult status, get your hands on them, if you’re quick. Be prepared to join the fan club in 3, 2 1…

1. Astrid Wilson prints

The boy band posters we loved as a teen have been replaced with chicer alternatives. We can’t stop lusting over everyone’s framed collage artwork on Instagram and one illustrator in particular is catching our eye: Astrid Wilson. The Swedish creative designed five exclusive prints for Brit fashion brand Rixo last summer, now, everyone wants to get in on the colourful action. The flower market styles capturing different cities are so popular we can’t stop seeing them on our Insta feeds.

Astrid Wilson Lima print Astrid Wilson Lima flower market print The original flower market print from the 2020 collection has been one of the most popular. You can also shop it in three different sizes depending on your space. Shop Astrid Wilson Lima flower market print, from £36 BUY NOW

2. Gustaf Westman curvy mirror

If you’re a fan of Scandi interior then it’s time to put Gustaf Westman on your radar. The Swedish designer is the creator of many influencer’s latest obsession – the curvy mirror. In six different pastel colours, the statement piece is bound to make a major impact in any room. Upgrading outfit shots everywhere, you’ll have to contact the man himself via the website gustafwestman.com for prices.

3. Raawi Strøm vases

We’re not sure at what point in our lives that it happened, but vases now make us happy. As decorative pieces or filled with flowers, they’ve become somewhat of an ‘it’ item to show off (Anissa Kermiche’s love handles vase can vouch for that). Copenhagen-born brand Raawi created the Strøm collection and it instantly made its way to the Matchesfashion homepage – that’s when you know they’re going to be a hit. The edit comprised of a vase, bowl and jug in different colours and sizes. Although they’re in bright colours, the sleek simple design makes them ideal for the minimalists and maximalists out there.

Raawi yellow vase Raawi Strøm yellow vase In sizes small to extra large (ranging from £45-£130) the vases, jugs and bowls look even better places together in different colours and heights. Shop Raawi Strøm small yellow vase, £45 BUY NOW

4. Siren body candles

Hand-made in London, these vegan and plastic-free body candles (available in many different colours) from sustainable brand Siren can be found on Etsy for just £14. Celebrating the female form, we’ve been given some insider info from the founders that there will be more inclusive body shapes coming soon. Proving to be an instant hit, the too-good-to-burn candles sold out within 10 minutes. Siren recommend putting on your notifications on Instagram to make sure you don’t miss out – the next lot will be landing Sunday 14th June at 11am. Add it to your diary, pronto!

5. Matilda Goad clam bowl

Shells aren’t just a trend when it comes to jewellery this season, they’re also hot in the homeware department, too. Designer Matilda Goad launched her giant shell bowl and naturally it got snapped up pretty fast. Spotted in the homes of influencers including Monikh Dale, if we can’t go to a sunny beach spot anytime soon we’ll settle for gazing at this beauty. You’ll have to get on the list though, there’s a two week wait list – pre-order below.

Matilda Goad clam bowl Matilda Goad shell bowl Fill with fruit, throw in some tea light candles or just leave it to empty as a main feature piece – this giant shell will be the centre of attention either way. Shop Matilda Goad shell bowl, £190 BUY NOW

6. Oscar Piccolo pleated lamp

News just in: the pleated lampshade is back. Most likely previously spotted in our grannies’ homes, now they’re the lamp style du jour. Sicilian-born artist and designer Oscra Picallo’s colour block styles on a sleek wavy base are a Pinterest favourite. So much so, they’ve sold out. If you can’t wait, you can copy the look with pleated shades at Danish brand, Fabrek (here).

7. My Lady Garden bouquets

Bringing instant joy to London homes everywhere, My Lady Garden is the florist with a difference. The unique, bold and punchy bunches are what dreams are made of. With different colour palettes each week and throughout seasons, you can get them delivered straight to your door from myladygardenflowers.com. You can also get weekly or bi-weekly subscriptions so that you’re never without them. These bouquets have been making us smile on our daily Instagram swipe – we guarantee they’ll have the same effect on everyone.

My lady garden signature bouquet My Lady garden bouquet Guaranteed to make your house feel like a home, the classic bunch comes in a different colour palette each week. Get them every Tuesday and Thursday delivered in London in sizes petit to extra large. Shop My Lady Garden signature bouquet, from £25 BUY NOW

8. Tekla bedding

Our beds may have become our office/dining table/Netflix hub as well as our sleep space – this is why great bedding is an investment. Styling the bed area has also become a thing recently with fancy cushions, bedside lamps and chic sheets taking the limelight. One brand we’ve seen countless times is Tekla – the Copenhagen-born homeware heroes. Focusing on organic cotton, their towels, bath robes, blankets and bedding is making a statement. Subtle hues and statement stripes, its the instantly recognisable label to add a hint of Scandi style to your living space.

Telka lilac duvet cover Tekla lilac organic cotton duvet cover In fifteen different shades and nine duvet cover sizes, you’re bound to want to invest in this organic bedding. Shop Tekla double duvet organic cotton percale bedding in lavender, £190 BUY NOW

9. Michael Ducaroy’s toga sofa

Like a beanbag, but a thousand times more luxe, the Toga sofa by designer Michel Ducaroy is a favourite amongst the minimalists. In block colours and neutrals, this squishy sofa makes us want to jump on it immediately. You can find your local stockist over at ligne-roset.com. Price is on application which always means it will be on the expensive side. Knowing you’ll own this beauty for years and years to come though will be worth the splurge. We’re big fans of this red style but have also spotted it in chic tan leather.

10. Hay coloured crates

Say hey to the Hay crates (dad joke necessary), and your storage problems will be solved. Wave goodbye to unsightly clear crates, these ones are all about being on show. In every colour of the rainbow you can make them work depending on your home style. Instagram has been flooded with the pastel iterations sat next to Scandi items like the now famous Lex Pott candle. The smaller size below is ideal for beauty products – you can thank us later.

Hay crate Hay pink crate The colourful crates also come in medium for £11.99 and large for £27.99 – in an array of different hues. Shop Hay small pink crate, £5.99 BUY NOW