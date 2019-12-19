Self-discovery journal prompts and goal planners to help you achieve your dreams in 2020
- Megan Murray
These self-discovery journals are full of thought provoking prompts to help you understand what you want out of the next 12 months, and how to get it.
In an ideal world we’d love to be our best selves, all of the time. But then, life gets in the way, work gets busy, calendars get booked out and suddenly, we’ve lost focus of exactly what makes us happy or what we’d like to achieve.
Although there are a few different methods we use to calm our minds and streamline our thoughts, like bullet journals or mindfulness techniques, these journals are actually designed to help you ask yourself the important questions.
Each of the journals below are full of inspiring quotes and prompts to help you pin down what your goals are and how to make everything you’re hoping for in 2020 happen.
From Michelle Obama’s Becoming-inspired journal to a 100 day happiness planner, these self-discovery journals are here to make your dreams come true.
Start Where You Are: A Journal for Self-Exploration by Meera Lee Patel
This interactive journal focuses on nurturing your creativity, mindfulness, and self-motivation. Featuring inspiring quotes from writers, artists and great minds from around the world, with open-ended questions and prompts, this book is designed to help you reflect through writing.
Shop Start Where You Are: A Journal for Self-Exploration by Meera Lee Patel (Penguin Books Ltd) at Waterstones, £10.99
The Positive Planner
This 12 week planner and journal is dedicated entirely to self-care. Throughout you’ll find artwork and illustrations, inspirational quotes, art therapy and mindfulness activities to help you organise your life. Alongside the diary functions there’s shopping lists, mood trackers and handy pages to help you feel on top of things.
Shop The Positive Planner by The Positive Planner at Not on the Highstreet, £25
Five Minutes To A Mindful You by Aster
This mindful diary uses existential questions and activities to help you understand what makes you happy and how to live in the moment, savouring the here and now.
Shop Five Minutes To A Mindful You by Aster (Octopus Books) at Anthropologie, £12.99
Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice by Michelle Obama
Inspired by Michelle Obama’s bestselling book, this journal starts with an empowering introduction from the former first lady, before asking the reader 150 questions and quotes on self-discovery. Through these thought-provoking prompts, Michelle hopes you can identify what brings you hope; and what future you imagine for yourself and your community.
Shop Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice by Michelle Obama (Penguin Books Ltd) at Waterstones, £15.99
Forward Thinking, A Wellbeing And Happiness Journal
Not only is this journal absolutely gorgeous to look at, it is designed to enhance and improve wellbeing, happiness and fulfilment in six key areas: health, fitness and wellbeing, job satisfaction, community, finances, personal activities and relationships.
Shop Forward Thinking, A Wellbeing And Happiness Journal by Glad Gifts at Not on the Highstreet, £15
Get Your Sh*t Together Journal by Sarah Knight
The Life-Changing Magic of Not Giving a F**k made waves across the globe when it was first published. Now, we can follow it up with this journal which will inch you that bit closer to really getting your shit together. It’s packed full of practical exercises and prompts to help you work out what you want and arm you with the tools to go out and get it.
Shop Get Your Sh*t Together Journal by Sarah Knight (Quercus Publishing) at Waterstones, £14.99
The 100 Day Happiness Planner
This substantial planner combines managing your diary and to do lists with living the most fulfilled life you possibly can. There are three key elements; The Happiness Roadmap which is designed to help you become more self-aware, The Daily Pages which fill your every day with inspiration and The Reflection Pages which are to be filled out at the end of every week.
Shop The 100 Day Happiness Planner at The Happiness Planner, £22
GOALS JOURNAL: INSPIRATION
Kikki K is a one-stop-shop for self discovery prompt journals, but we particularly like the goals version when thinking about what we want to achieve in the year ahead.
Shop GOALS JOURNAL: INSPIRATION at Kikki K, £21
Images: Unsplash / courtesy of brands