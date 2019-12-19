In an ideal world we’d love to be our best selves, all of the time. But then, life gets in the way, work gets busy, calendars get booked out and suddenly, we’ve lost focus of exactly what makes us happy or what we’d like to achieve.

Although there are a few different methods we use to calm our minds and streamline our thoughts, like bullet journals or mindfulness techniques, these journals are actually designed to help you ask yourself the important questions.

Each of the journals below are full of inspiring quotes and prompts to help you pin down what your goals are and how to make everything you’re hoping for in 2020 happen.

From Michelle Obama’s Becoming-inspired journal to a 100 day happiness planner, these self-discovery journals are here to make your dreams come true.