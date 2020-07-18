Outdoor swimming pools have been given the green light to reopen, just in time for the sunny summer weather we’re having.

Brockwell Lido and Hampstead Heath Swimming Ponds have already welcomed back swimmers who have missed the waters during lockdown. And more of our favourite outdoor swimming spots are making plans to open by the end of July.

Of course, things are going to run very differently at the pools in order to comply with social distancing guidelines. Bookings have to be made in advance, changing facilities will be closed and you’ll need to keep your distance from other swimmers at all times.