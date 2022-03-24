Throughout our lives, our mothers are often vessels of infinite wisdom. From practical advice on how not to overpluck our eyebrows and how to deal with heartbreak, they’re equally there with a sage word and open arms to help us tackle whatever life throws at us.

Even as we get older, it’s often their words that ring true in our heads and we are all prone to moments when we realise, “Oh god, she was right after all.”

To mark Mother’s Day on 27 March, Stylist asked six women to share the most important life lesson they’ve learned from their mum. Here’s what they said.