New London wedding venue alert: fancy getting married at Fortnum & Mason?
- Posted by
- Megan Murray
- Published
We thought we’d seen every alternative wedding venue there was, but this one is something seriously special.
Fortnum & Mason is one of London’s most iconic landmarks. With 313-years of history, a reputation for outstanding service and one of the first purveyors of luxury goods in the city, it’s a must see for anyone coming to the capital.
Now, though, the opulent department store is offering for the opportunity for happy couples, friends and even family, to not only see, shop and dine in the intuition – but actually get married there.
Yep, you can make like Carrie Bradshaw and get wed in one of the city’s most recognisable sights (sure, hers was the New York Public Library, but we think this has the same sense of cosmopolitan about it) – and you’d be one of the only people to do it, too.
You see, this exclusive offer only stands for the month of love, with a pop up chapel that will sit on the lower ground floor of the store for the whole of February only.
Although Fortnum’s is already registered as a destination to get married, this has been expanded into the atrium on the lower ground floor where the 14-metre installation will run.
The design of the chapel incorporates the iconic Fortnum’s clock, illuminated stained-glass windows and a chiming wedding bell, complete with a neon pink ‘Chapel of Love’ sign.
But you don’t have to be getting married or even in a relationship to see the chapel, the space itself is open to the public to take a look at throughout opening hours. In fact, Fortnum & Mason has suggested that the spot makes for a gorgeous place to propose, visit on a wedding anniversary or as a photo opportunity with friends.
If you do want to formally tie the knot there, first you’ll need to book a registrar and obtain a marriage licence in advance of the event date. Alternatively, you can hold a non-legal commitment ceremony in the Chapel of Love and marry your best friends – which sounds like even more fun to us.
To enquire/book a legal or non-legal ceremony or renewal at Fortnum’s please email weddings@fortnumandmason.co.uk.
Images: Fortnum & Mason