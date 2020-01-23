Fortnum & Mason is one of London’s most iconic landmarks. With 313-years of history, a reputation for outstanding service and one of the first purveyors of luxury goods in the city, it’s a must see for anyone coming to the capital.

Now, though, the opulent department store is offering for the opportunity for happy couples, friends and even family, to not only see, shop and dine in the intuition – but actually get married there.

Yep, you can make like Carrie Bradshaw and get wed in one of the city’s most recognisable sights (sure, hers was the New York Public Library, but we think this has the same sense of cosmopolitan about it) – and you’d be one of the only people to do it, too.

You see, this exclusive offer only stands for the month of love, with a pop up chapel that will sit on the lower ground floor of the store for the whole of February only.