It’s safe to say that the first seven months of 2020 didn’t go quite according to plan. Since the coronavirus pandemic first became a part of our lives in mid-March, many of the ideas, dreams and plans we’d had laid out for 2020 have been put on hold.

Although the ways we live, work and navigate the world may be affected for some time to come, as lockdown eases and we get little snippets of our normal lives back, it feels like we can finally make a fresh start and begin working towards our goals again.

A simple and effective way to make this fresh start is to pick yourself up a new diary. The first seven months of 2020 have been pretty tough, so getting rid of your 2020 diary – with all its cancelled appointments, unfulfilled tasks and unachievable goals –is a great way to leave those moments in the past and feel rejuvenated as we move into the latter half of the year.