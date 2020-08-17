Get ready for the second half of 2020 with a new mid-year diary, perfect for making a fresh start this Autumn.
It’s safe to say that the first seven months of 2020 didn’t go quite according to plan. Since the coronavirus pandemic first became a part of our lives in mid-March, many of the ideas, dreams and plans we’d had laid out for 2020 have been put on hold.
Although the ways we live, work and navigate the world may be affected for some time to come, as lockdown eases and we get little snippets of our normal lives back, it feels like we can finally make a fresh start and begin working towards our goals again.
A simple and effective way to make this fresh start is to pick yourself up a new diary. The first seven months of 2020 have been pretty tough, so getting rid of your 2020 diary – with all its cancelled appointments, unfulfilled tasks and unachievable goals –is a great way to leave those moments in the past and feel rejuvenated as we move into the latter half of the year.
It also allows you to pick out a diary which suits your new post-lockdown life; maybe you’ve started your own business, have started a new flexible working arrangement or want to ensure you schedule more time for family.
If you’re interested in picking yourself up a new diary and resetting your focus for the rest of 2020 (and beyond) you’re in luck. Below, we’ve put together our edit of the best mid-year diaries to help you get back on track in 2020.
The Completist Daily Planner in Cut Out No.1
This daily planner from The Completist is the perfect diary for anyone who only likes to use a diary every once in a while. It’s undated, so not only can you start it whenever you want (meaning no wasted pages at the front), it also doesn’t matter if you don’t use it for a couple of weeks – just jump right in on the next available page.
In terms of layout, the planner has a day per page for week days, and a day for the weekend; each day comes with space to jot down your schedule, to-do list and priorities for the day, as well as any notes (or doodles) you need to make throughout the day.
Boxclever Press Life Book Diary
Like to have everything in one place? Look no further than the Life Book Diary from Boxclever Press. Spanning 16 months (the planner starts mid-August, so you won’t have many blank pages at the front), the diary’s week-to-view layout leaves you with plenty of space to jot down important dates, to-do’s and reminders while also leaving extra pages for things such as weekly shopping lists and budgeting.
There’s even a transferrable address book and pockets to store paperwork on the front and back pages, so you’ll never run out of space.
Ola Pocket Layflat Weekly Planner in Navy
If you’re a fan of the smaller things in life, this planner is for you. Undated (and therefore perfect for all the uncertainty we’re facing right now), the minimalist, easy-to-use design of each page leaves plenty of room for you to jot down all the things you need to remember.
The simplistic, geometric design of the cover makes it look great on your desk, too.
Shop Ola Pocket Layflat Weekly Planner at Papersmiths, £12.50
Rifle Paper Co Wild Garden Planner
This 17-month planner from Rifle Paper Co is both pretty and functional. Known for their beautiful floral illustrations and gold-embossed details, Rifle paper Co’s diaries come with plenty of handy features, including a pocket folder, sticker sheets and sections for celebrations, notes and contacts.
Because they stretch all the way through to December 2021, there’s plenty of space to write down your long-term goals and make plans for the future.
Martha Brook Modern Mid-Year Diary
If you fancy treating yourself to something a little more special, Martha Brook’s range of personalised, high quality mid-year diaries is the place to look. Not only can you choose the colour, build and style of your diary, you can also pick your own wording and design for the front cover.
The dated pages also mean you can start planning for next year and give yourself something to look forward to in 2021.
Papier Boho Rainbow Mid-Year Diary
There’s so many designs and customisation options on offer at Papier it’s hard to know where to start – but that’s what makes them so great.
Each of the diaries come with weekly, monthly and yearly overviews with plenty of space to write down your goals, deadlines and to-do lists, so no matter which pattern you chose, you’re sure to get plenty of use out of it.
Main Image: Getty
Product Images: Courtesy of Suppliers