Shine is the perfect mindfulness app for anyone looking for a bit of support and inspiration when it comes to self-care.

Each weekday the app sends you your “Daily Shine”, a motivational message paired with a mindfulness meditation and research-backed tips on mental health, based on your “self-care focus” which you pick from a list of options. Alongside this, Shine will also prompt you to “check in” with yourself every day, asking simple questions like “What are you grateful for today?” to help you reflect on where you’re at.

The app also has an online community which engages in conversation via the daily discussion questions, making it a great place to share and learn more about how other people approach self-care.

You can get limited content on Shine for free, but upgrading to premium opens up a whole library of meditations and strategies for you to use. You can start with a one week free trial, after which a subscription costs £10.99 per month or £62.99 a year.