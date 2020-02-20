The 5 best mindfulness apps for building a great self-care routine
- Lauren Geall
Published
Make your mental health a top priority with Stylist’s pick of the best mindfulness apps, the perfect tool to help you squeeze self-care into a busy schedule.
Self-care is a bit of a wellness buzzword these days. So much so that we’ve kind of forgotten what the term meant in the first place. While nowadays many people associate self-care with spa treatments and experimental relaxation practices, the concept actually refers to any activity we can do in order to take care of our mental, emotional and physical health, including those mentioned above.
And good self-care is actually vitally important. We don’t all have to subscribe to the term itself, but practising simple self-care on a daily basis is just as important as brushing our teeth or eating breakfast, whether you deal with a diagnosed mental health condition or not.
On that note, it’s also important to remember that self-care can look and take as much time as you want it to; you don’t have to complete an hour of silent meditation every day to make it count. Something as simple as completing a mindfulness meditation on the bus into work or getting out in nature and going for a walk can work just as well – if not better – for some people.
With this in mind, mindfulness apps are a great way to make self-care into a daily habit. Whether they’re guiding you through a breathing exercise or simply reminding you to take care of yourself, mindfulness apps help to make the process a whole lot easier by giving you self-care at your fingertips.
Here, we’ve selected five of the best mindfulness apps to give you some inspiration to make self-care a part of your daily routine.
Headspace
Shine
Reflectly
#SelfCare
Aura
