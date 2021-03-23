There’s a reason Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is most common in the colder months: the winter months are also the darkest months. A lack of sunlight in autumn and winter can do a number on our mental health, leaving us lethargic, disinterested and, for many people, depressed.

But there’s good news. After what feels like a lifetime, those short, dark days are coming to an end. Don’t believe us? The sun comes up at around 6am right now – that’s a whole two hours earlier than in the depths of January.