If you’ve ever struggled to get to sleep, you’ll know how distressing it can be. Staring at the ceiling unable to drift off doesn’t sound like the worst problem in the world – but when it’s 3.30am on a Sunday and you haven’t slept a wink, it can feel catastrophic.

Research has shown that insomnia is on the rise in the UK, with women three times more likely than men to report having trouble sleeping. According to the latest Great British Bedtime Report, more than half of women are kept up at night due to worry and stress, compared to 39% of men – and of those who have trouble sleeping, 57% of women say it affects their energy levels most.